F1 2022: Where to watch French GP? Time, TV schedule, live stream details, and more

The upcoming 2022 F1 French Grand Prix will kick off the second half of the current season.

Max Verstappen currently leads the drivers' world championship standings ahead of Charles Leclerc and his teammate Sergio Perez. Red Bull continues to have a significant points advantage over Ferrari and the rest in the constructors' standings. The Prancing Horse, however, will be heading to France with the momentum of two back-to-back race wins in Silverstone and Austria.

Leclerc has seemingly ended his streak of bad luck at the Austrian GP, where he secured his third race win of the 2022 season despite a throttle issue towards the end. With this win, the battle between Leclerc and Verstappen for the drivers' title seems to be getting heated once more.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon will certainly be looking to put on a show for his home crowd this weekend, as will Pierre Gasly, who has had a rather underwhelming season so far.

The iconic Circuit Paul Ricard may very well be witnessing its final GP for a while this weekend, as speculation regarding the removal of the circuit from the 2023 calendar continues to rise.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 French GP Friday practice sessions

Here are the timings for the 2022 F1 French GP practice sessions:

USA

FP1: 8:00 am EDT, Friday, July 22, 2022

FP2: 11:00 am EDT, Friday, July 22, 2022

FP3: 7:00 am EDT, Saturday, July 23, 2022

UK

FP1: 12 pm GMT, Friday, July 22, 2022.

FP2: 3:00 pm GMT, Friday, July 22, 2022.

FP3: 11:00 am GMT, Saturday, July 23, 2022

India

FP1: 5:30 pm IST, Friday, July 22, 2022

FP2: 8:30 pm IST, Friday, July 22, 2022

FP3: 4:30 pm IST, Saturday, July 23, 2022

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 French GP qualifying session

Here are the timings for qualifying at the French GP taking place this weekend for fans in the USA, UK, and India.

USA

10:00 am ET, Saturday, June 23, 2022

UK

2:00 pm GMT, Saturday, June 23, 2022

India

7:30 pm IST, Saturday, June 23, 2022

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 French GP main race

Here are the timings for the main race taking place in Britain this weekend for fans in the USA, UK, and India.

USA

9:00 am ET, Sunday, June 24, 2022

UK

1:00 pm GMT, Sunday, June 24, 2022

India

6:30 pm IST, Sunday, June 24, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 F1 French GP sessions?

USA

Fans from the US can watch all the sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the sessions on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

