F1 2022: What do the Constructor Standings look like after the Austrian GP?

The 2022 F1 Austrian GP was yet another nail-biting chapter in what is turning out to be another thrilling season of racing for the sport. The weekend gave us the second Sprint race of the season as well as the main race that had action, excitement, and drama all in spades.

Ferrari were able to claim back-to-back wins for the first time this season with Charles Leclerc claiming P1 after Sainz's heroics at the 2022 F1 British GP.

The Monegasque looked relatively comfortable for most of the race ahead of pole-sitter Max Verstappen. Leclerc did suffer a late scare with a throttle issue but was able to see out the entirety of the 71-lap race with Verstappen finishing in P2.

Both Red Bull and Ferrari only had one car finishing the race. Sergio Perez retired after picking up considerable damage after tangling with Mercedes' George Russell on the opening lap of the contest. Carlos Sainz looked set for a podium finish before his car was engulfed in flames.

Mercedes picked up another strong haul of points, with Lewis Hamilton taking third place and George Russell overcoming a five-second penalty to finish behind his teammate in fourth.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon took fifth with his teammate Fernando Alonso climbing from the back of the grid to tenth. Haas and McLaren also saw both cars pick up points with Mick Schumacher in P6, Lando Norris in P7, Kevin Magnussen in P8, and Daniel Ricciardo in P9.

Alonso could be the subject of an investigation for an unsafe release from a pit stop after the race, where multiple drivers picked up warnings and penalties for exceeding track limits.

Here are the 2022 F1 Constructors' Standings after the Austrian Grand Prix

Pos Team PTS 1 Red Bull Racing RBPT 359 2 Ferrari 303 3 Mercedes 237 4 McLaren Mercedes 81 5 Alpine Renault 81 6 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 51 7 Haas Ferrari 34 8 AlphaTauri RBPT 27 9 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 18 10 Williams Mercedes 3

