Fighting words from Ferrari as Charles Leclerc propels the team to the podium at Spa

Ferrari is not looking to slow down whatsoever after Charles Leclerc's podium at Spa as the team looks forward to making further progress in Hungary. The race at Spa was an intriguing one for the Italian team. The team introduced the much-hyped rear suspension that was expected to address the issues with the ride height.

Charles Leclerc would qualify and finish P4 in the sprint, and then we had the main Grand Prix, where he qualified and finished on the podium. Ferrari was on average the 3rd fastest car that weekend, but the ability to drag the best out of it meant that the team would secure a podium.

That was also the first race for the team with the new suspension, and the Ferrari boss thinks that with further refinement and data, the team could extract a lot more performance from it. Looking ahead to the race weekend in Hungary, which would have different characteristics compared to Spa, Vasseur was not looking to call time on the season as he sought further improvement. As quoted by Motorsport, he said,

"In recent races, we've made progress in terms of competitiveness, and in Belgium, thanks to the great work done in Maranello, we introduced an update package that further improved our performance. Before the mandatory summer break, we have one final race, the Hungarian Grand Prix, where we want to continue growing."

He added,

"It will be interesting to see how the updated SF-25 performs on a completely different track, twisty and featuring many medium- and low-speed corners. Charles and Lewis are both in good shape, and the team is working well too. We want to arrive at the break with another solid result."

Ferrari also announce Fred Vasseur's extension

Around the same time, Ferrari also announced Fred Vasseur's contract extension with the team. The Frenchman has been with the team since 2023 and is in his third year. There were suggestions that the senior management was looking at some other options, but it seems that it has finally committed to Vasseur continuing his role. He said,

The brand CEO, Benedetto Vigna, felt that now was the time to recognize the progress that had been made and focus on making further improvements. He said,

"We want to recognise what has been built and commit to what still needs to be achieved. It reflects our trust in Fred's leadership - a trust rooted in shared ambition, mutual expectations and clear responsibility."

He added,

"We move forward with determination and focus, united in our pursuit of the level of performance Ferrari has to aim for."

With Fred Vasseur's future secured for the long term, it gives him time to shape the team in a better manner and have time on his side to get the job done.

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More