Final World Driver’s Championship results of the 2023 F1 season explored as Max Verstappen wins his 3rd title

The 2023 F1 champion Max Verstappen racked up his 19th win of the season in the Abu Dhabi GP, concluding his third consecutive title-winning campaign.

It has been a record-breaking season for the Dutchman, who ends the racing calendar with 19 wins, 12 pole positions, and 21 podium finishes. The Red Bull driver has failed to finish on the podium only once this season - in the Singapore GP.

Verstappen had wrapped up his third championship win at the Qatar Grand Prix, with five rounds left in the 2023 season. He finishes the season with 575 points, double the amount scored by his teammate Sergio Perez, who is second in the standings.

Perez with 285 points helped Red Bull claim 1-2 in the drivers' standings for the first time in its history. Lewis Hamilton finished third, with 234 points.

While the top three positions were confirmed before the season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit, Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, and Charles Leclerc were fighting for fourth.

With a seventh-place finish in the Abu Dhabi GP, Alonso ended up level with Leclerc's tally, but will keep his fourth position on countback. The Ferrari driver drove a stellar race in the season finale to score a second-place finish.

Lando Norris fell short of fourth by one point as he finished sixth (205) ahead of Carlos Sainz (200), who was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race this season.

Expand Tweet

Occupying eighth position, George Russell finished his season on a high note with a podium finish. Rookie sensation Oscar Piastri will finish ninth in the standings, capping off his impressive campaign which had two podium finishes and one sprint race win.

Lance Stroll rounded off the top 10 points scorers in the 2023 F1 driver's standings. Out of the 22 drivers who started a race this season, only Nyck de Vries has failed to score a point and is classified last in the standings.

Here is the full list of the Drivers Standings:

Rank Drivers Points 1 Max Verstappen 575 2 Sergio Perez 285 3 Lewis Hamilton 234 4 Fernando Alonso 206 5 Charles Leclerc 206 6 Lando Norris 205 7 Carlos Sainz 200 8 George Russell 175 9 Oscar Piastri 97 10 Lance Stroll 74 11 Pierre Gasly 62 12 Esteban Ocon 58 13 Alex Albon 27 14 Yuki Tsunoda 17 15 Valtteri Bottas 10 16 Nico Hulkenberg 9 17 Daniel Ricciardo 6 18 Zhou Guanyu 6 19 Kevin Magnussen 3 20 Liam Lawson 2 21 Logan Sargeant 1 22 Nyck de Vries 0

Max Verstappen gets emotional as he bids adieu to the RB19

After securing his 54th career victory in the season finale, Max Verstappen admitted his final lap in the all-conquering RB-19 was an emotional one.

After concluding one of the most dominant campaigns in F1 history, Verstappen reflected on the 2023 season in the post-race interview. He believes it will be hard to replicate such a season in the future.

"It's been an incredible season. It's emotional on the inlap, the last time sitting in the car that has given me a lot. It will be hard to do something similar again, but we definitely enjoyed this year," Max Verstappen said in the parc-ferme interview.

"It will be so hard to have another season like this, we know that. We are working hard for the next year to have a very competitive car and we'll be ready for the battle. But now we'll enjoy this as well."

Following the win in Abu Dhabi, Max Verstappen is currently third in the all-time winners list in F1.