"Finally an epic livery": Fans react as Ferrari unveils Charles Leclerc-Lewis Hamilton's Monza look

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have a stunning new livery for this week's Monza race weekend. In line with this, fans from all over the globe have taken to social media with their upbeat reactions.The Maranello-based Ferrari Formula 1 team will run a Niki Lauda (late) tribute livery to celebrate 50 years since Lauda's championship triumph with the team back in 1975. The SF-25 has taken inspiration from Lauda's Ferrari 312T, which he drove during that F1 season.The on-track action at the 2025 Italian Grand Prix will kick off from the upcoming Friday onwards, and with Ferrari revealing a special tribute livery, fans have reacted to it. A particular fan on X wrote:&quot;Finally an epic livery.&quot;Another fan added:&quot;9.5. I think it’s really good modern interpretation of the livery. I especially like the pretend gold alloys.&quot;Here are some of the other reactions:&quot;I’m sure Hamilton appreciates driving a livery to celebrate Niki Lauda,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;It's so much better than all the others, as usual ferrari/10,&quot; another wrote.&quot;Charles P1, I feel it in my [wheel] nuts,&quot; another added.Charles Leclerc and the seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton are coming into the upcoming 2025 Italian Grand Prix race weekend on the back of a double DNF at the Dutch Grand Prix.Lewis Hamilton has a five-place grid penalty for Italian GPF1 Grand Prix of Netherlands - Source: GettyWhile Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will catch the eyes of fans at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit with their special liveries, the former has a 5-place grid drop penalty for the main race.At the Dutch Grand Prix, the Brit was found in breach of double-waved yellow flags during the pre-race reconnaissance laps. In line with this, a specific section of the report issued by the stewards was as follows, via F1:&quot;We did not consider that a 20kph reduction in speed at a double waved yellow sector constituted reducing speed ‘significantly’. We also did not consider the speed at which the driver entered the pit entry road as being at a ‘greatly’ reduced speed.&quot;The penalty guidelines for such an infringement would ordinarily attract a penalty of 10 grid positions at the next race. However, given that the driver had made an attempt to reduce his speed and to brake earlier, we took that into account as mitigating circumstances and imposed a five grid place penalty.&quot;After the first 15 rounds of the 2025 F1 season, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc sit in 6th and 5th position, respectively. At this week's home Grand Prix of Ferrari, both drivers will look to make a strong comeback from the disappointment of the Dutch GP.