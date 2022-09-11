"First and second" - Lando Norris jokes about McLaren's finishing positions for 2022 F1 Italian GP - SK Exclusive

Lando Norris joked about finishing first and second as their realistic target for the 2022 F1 Italian GP in Monza. The Briton, who starts in the second row with his teammate Daniel Ricciardo, hopes to benefit from the grid positions.

Asked by Sportskeeda about their realistic aim for the race, Lando Norris joked, saying:

“First and Second”

The Briton, however, added on a serious note, saying:

“What can we expect? I mean we are in a good position. Let’s hope it is not too easy to overtake, I think that could help benefit us tomorrow. I’ll think we will still see a lot of the grid clear. Max [Verstappen] is starting behind us or behind me. I expect him to come clear quickly, Carlos [Sainz] as well. The Mercedes will obviously clear off very quickly. As much as I would hate to say it, if we could have a seventh and eighth now then I think that’s a realistic aim for us tomorrow but also a good result, it is quite simple. There are six cars that are quicker than us. So we’ll go for that, a one and two is our aim tomorrow. We just might for sure.”

Starting third and fourth on the grid, both McLarens are in advantageous positions to target a podium. Lando Norris, who starts third, believes the circuit’s ability to reduce the chances of overtaking could benefit them. He, however, expects both Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz to charge through the field. Ideally a seventh and eighth is their realistic target, according to the Briton.

Lando Norris hopes for a clean race in Monza

Lando Norris hopes to have a clean race come Sunday to be able to maximize the best result from the position he starts from. The Briton feels they can race closely with the Mercedes' as they were very close in qualifying for the 2022 F1 Italian GP.

Outlining his expectations from the race in Monza, the McLaren driver said:

“Very happy with today. Very happy. I think it was the best we could have achieved. We were so close to being ahead of the Mercedes but to not be far behind is also a very good achievement. A few people have grid penalties tomorrow, so that gives us a better position. Hopefully, we can take advantage of that, have a clean race, and get some good points.”

Delighted at the qualifying result, both McLaren drivers expect a good race in Monza. Lando Norris, who is yet to claim a win since his F1 debut, could be seen trying to capitalize on a podium or even target a win if the opportunity arises in the race.

