"Flavio Briatore, the Donald Trump of F1": Fans react to Alpine boss changing his stance on Franco Colapinto

Alpine's executive advisor, Flavio Briatore, contradicted his statement on Franco Colapinto being given just five races to prove himself. He said that Colapinto could drive forever if he met three demands: be fast, score points and not crash. However, fans called out his dubious stance.

Jack Doohan was sacked by Alpine following the Miami Grand Prix, a controversial move criticized by many. The French team promoted Colapinto to Doohan's seat, but his contract was limited to just five races.

According to Alpine's press release and executive advisor Briatore, Colapinto's performance will be reviewed before the 2025 British GP. However, at Imola this week, the former contradicted his earlier comments.

Briatore insisted that reports of a five-race contract handed to Colpainto were untrue. He added that if the Argentinian racer scored points, drove fast, and avoided crashes, he could drive forever for Alpine.

“Franco will race as much as needed. I read somewhere that he’ll have five races, but no, there’s no set limit on his races. He needs to be fast, not crash, and score points. I’m only asking him these three things — not 10. If he does them well, he’ll drive forever," Briatore told Sky Italy.

However, fans called out the executive advisor's dubious stance on Franco Colapinto and shared strong reactions through comments on X.

"Briatore, the Donald Trump of F1," a fan said.

"Flavio is an old crook. Ruining that team," another user commented.

"Alpine is the new Red Bull. Netflix must be loving the return of Briatore," a fan also stated.

A fan also shared pictures of Alpine's X post where they distinctly mentioned that Colapinto will race for the next five Grand Prixs.

"OH MY GOD??? Your official page says 5 races, and he’ll be here until the end of the season??????" a comment read.

"Fella, it was your team that said that," a fan told Briatore.

Notably, Flavio Briatore will also handle the duties of team principal for Alpine in Imola, as Oliver Oakes resigned last week due to personal reasons.

Flavio Briatore confirmed Franco Colapinto's five-race contract in an official press release

A week before the Imola GP, Alpine confirmed replacing Jack Doohan with Franco Colapinto with immediate effect. The official press release stated that the latter would have only five races to prove himself worthy of a permanent seat.

Alpine's executive advisor, Flavio Briatore, also mentioned the same in his statement.

“Having reviewed the opening races of the season, we have come to the decision to put Franco in the car alongside Pierre for the next five races. With the field being so closely matched this year and with a competitive car, which the team has drastically improved in the past 12 months, we are in a position where we see the need to rotate our lineup."

However, in just a few days, Briatore has completely distanced himself from the matter. He refused to acknowledge the five-race contract given to Franco Colapinto amid heavy backlash from fans.

