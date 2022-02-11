"Focus on making the rules better" - Sebastian Vettel deflects blame from Michael Masi

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel believes blaming Michael Masi is incorrect and instead demands simplified rules and regulations in the sport. The four-time world champion believes there was too much focus on the Race Director and believes the Australian tried to do his best overall.

Demanding simpler rules rather than focusing on the race director, Sebastian Vettel said:

“Absolutely wrong. It's [shameful] that it's all focused on one man. He probably had a very, very difficult position on that day and we probably should focus on making the rules better and more clear, so it's better for everyone."

"Looking forward we need to just make sure we have rules and protocols that are very easy and clear to follow, and there's no argument after. There's always going to be a winner and a loser, that's the name of the game.”

Vettel, who is also the Grand Prix Driver’s Association (GPDA) director which addresses driver concerns, believes the focus on Masi was incorrect. Instead, the German driver believes the rules and regulations in the sport need simplification, further making their implementation easier.

Defending the F1 Race Director and his job overall, Sebastian Vettel said:

“I think it's completely wrong. I don't understand why there's been so much focus on him. I think he was trying to do the best job he could. There are two interests clashing. One is the sport and the other is the show. I don't care so much about the show because I look at is a sport and from a competitive point of view.”

The German champion failed to understand the extensive focus on the race director, instead of addressing the regulatory side of the sport.

Sebastian Vettel hopes Michael Masi remains in the sport

The former Red Bull world champion believes race director Michael Masi had done a good job throughout the season and hopes he continues in F1. Vettel felt the focus needed to shift towards providing clarity over the Abu Dhabi GP situation instead.

Hoping that the race director continues in the sport, Sebastian Vettel said:

“Michael has been very focused and determined to do a good job. I don't know what is in store for his future but I hope he sticks around because overall he has done a very good job."

"There was a lot of controversy surrounding the last race but that shouldn't be, because if you look at the bigger picture he has done really well. The main thing moving forward is that there is clarity in these situations so no further questions are asked."

Vettel, along with many others such as Martin Brundle and former champion Jacques Villeneuve, believe that the events in Abu Dhabi were a result of a high pressured scenario. Launching Aston Martin's 2022 F1 car, the German driver had an unbiased opinion on the controversy.

