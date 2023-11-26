"For f**k sake, not even this”: Charles Leclerc disappointed after Ferrari race engineer denies request to perform donuts post 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Charles Leclerc was left disappointed after his race engineer denied his request for post-race donuts or burnouts at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

After challenging Max Verstappen in the opening lap, Leclerc finally secured second place due to Perez's penalty. Alongside Leclerc, race winner Max Verstappen and Mercedes' Geroge Russell.

Race winner Max Verstappen was seen doing donuts after winning the race, but when Leclerc asked for his team's permission to do donuts with his Ferrari, his race engineer Xavier Marcos denied the request via their team radio.

Expand Tweet

F1 drivers aren't usually allowed to do burnouts or donuts as the teams only have a limited number of components, but the drivers are allowed to do burnouts at the final race of the season as a form of celebration.

However, Leclerc's request was denied and he had to park his car in the number two spot without his season finale burnouts. The Ferrari driver's disappointment was evident, but he had a smile on his face when he hopped on the podium to celebrate his second-place finish.

Fans sympathize with Charles Leclerc's disappointment after he was denied post-race burnouts

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

F1 fans sympathized with Leclerc on social media after his request for post-race burnouts was denied. The driver has had another disappointing season, struggling again with Ferrari's reliability and strategic issues.

Here are some of their reactions on Twitter (now known as X):

"i think he deserved some burnouts after the season he had 😭c'mon now," one fan wrote.

"He should just do and throw the car in the bin," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With Charles Leclerc's second-place finish in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, he wraps the 2023 season with 206 points and is fifth in the drivers' standings. His teammate Carlos Sainz is seventh in the standing with 200 points.

Ferrari secured third place in the constructors' championship with 406 points, right behind Mercedes with 409 points and champions Red Bull with 860 points.