"It was news to me" - Lewis Hamilton claims he has nothing to do with Mercedes' sponsorships apart from Tommy Hilfiger

Controversy is never too far when you are Lewis Hamilton. This time around, however, it's Hamilton's team that is embroiled in it.

The latest controversy is the result of his team Mercedes signing a sponsorship deal with a company related to the Grenfell tragedy in London.

The Mercedes driver has made it a point to distance himself from the controversy, claiming he is only responsible for bringing in fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger as a sponsor for the team.

Speaking to the press about the deal, Lewis Hamilton said:

"Tommy was the only one that I brought to the team. It was news to me when I heard the things that happened this week. I was very much aware and watching very closely all the families that were affected by what happened there."

He also stated:

"We know there's been a huge outcry and an amazing amount of support from people, from the community around there. So yeah, as I said, this really doesn't have anything to do with me."

Expressing his concerns, Lewis Hamilton said:

"I know Toto is sorting it. Unfortunately, my name is associated with it, because it's put on that car, but whether that remains the same, we shall see."

Mercedes is facing an uproar of sorts for bringing Kingspan on board as a sponsor. Letters have been issued publicly to Mercedes chief Toto Wolff by a British government minister in a move to reconsider a sponsorship deal with the building materials company.

Michael Gove, the UK Secretary of State for Leveling Up, Housing and Communities, said:

"The Grenfell bereaved, survivors and the wider community have been failed in the past by both the state and the private sector. They are right to feel deeply hurt and aggrieved by your decision to sign this sponsorship deal whilst the public inquiry continues."

Gove further said:

"The achievements of Mercedes and Sir Lewis Hamilton in recent years represent a British success story of which we are all proud."

The minister reiterated:

"I hope you will reconsider this commercial partnership, which threatens to undermine all the good work the company and the sport have done."

Lewis Hamilton starts the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on pole

Lewis Hamilton secured pole position in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen. The Mercedes driver will battle it out with Verstappen in a race where attrition and safety car periods could play a role.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hamilton trails Verstappen by eight points in the 2021 Drivers' Championship and a race win could go a long way in tilting the championship momentum in his favor.

Edited by Anurag Changmai