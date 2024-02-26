Ford 'increasingly frustrated' by lack of transparency in Christian Horner's internal investigation at Red Bull

Recent reports have claimed that Ford CEO Jim Farley is frustrated by the lack of transparency in Red Bull team principal Christian Horner's internal investigation and has demanded a resolution.

Red Bull initiated an internal investigation into Horner after he was accused of inappropriate and controlling behavior by an employee in the team. As of now, the Austrian company has not reached any conclusions.

According to The Associated Press, which claimed to have obtained a letter from Farley to Red Bull, the Ford CEO urged the Austrian team to divulge all the details regarding the matter.

“We are likewise frustrated by the lack of full transparency surrounding this matter with us, your corporate partners, and look forward to receiving a complete account of all findings,” Farley wrote.

Farley also mentioned that Ford's values are 'non-negotiable' and that he and his team would always be available to discuss Christian Horner's case.

“As we have indicated previously, without satisfactory response, Ford’s values are non-negotiable,” he wrote. “It is imperative that our racing partners share and demonstrate a genuine commitment to those same values. My team and I are available at any time to discuss this matter. We remain insistent on and hopeful, for a resolution we can all stand behind.”

Ford's first official statement after Red Bull's investigation into Christian Horner

Soon after Christian Horner's investigation began, Ford's motorsport head, Mark Rushbrook, discussed the matter, saying that the American company expects "very high standards" from their partners, including Red Bull.

“As a family company and a company that holds itself to very high standards of behavior and integrity, we do expect the same from our partners. It appears to us, and what we’ve been told, that Red Bull is taking the situation very seriously," he told The Associated Press.

Ford and Red Bull announced their partnership in 2023. The American giants will arrive in F1 in 2026 as a works team with the current reigning world champions when the FIA implements new power unit regulations.