Ford and Red Bull release the first audio of the new V6 hybrid for the 2026 F1 regulations

Red Bull Racing's new engine partner, Ford, released the first audio of its V6 hybrid model on social media. The powertrain will be used in the 2026 F1 season when engine regulations will be reset.

With the intention to grow the sport towards sustainability and make it more environmental-friendly, F1 will enforce engine regulation changes in 2026. The electrical component of the powertrains will see a significant increase coupled with less fuel emission.

Moreover, the Milton Keynes-based squad took a bold decision to cut ties with long-time engine suppliers Honda and establish their own manufacturing unit. The ambitious project, in association with American automobile manufacturing company Ford Motors, is likely on track.

Trending

Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley shared a special video on Instagram, unveiling the audio of the V6 hybrid powertrain.

"Heard it here first… @ford x @redbullracing," he captioned it.

Earlier, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner acknowledged the challenges associated with the dream project. The competition from Ferrari and Mercedes, the long-time engine manufacturers, will be something the Milton Keynes-based team will keep an eye on.

Moreover, the exits of key personnel could likely hamper their progress. Renowned chief technical engineer Adrian Newey has left to Aston Martin after 20 years of service. He had reportedly been sidelined from the F1 duties and sought a change at 66 years of age.

Besides, sporting director Johnathan Wheatley will also exit the team in 2025 to join Sauber as team principal before Audi takes complete control in 2026.

Regardless of the key departures, Horner is confident of his team being rightly placed to confront any challenges. Moreover, the Brit added that Wheatley and Newey's void will be filled through internal promotions instead of going through the tedious process of external hiring.

Adrian Newey lists key factors behind Red Bull's development shortcomings

Former Red Bull design engineer, Adrian Newey (Image Source: Getty)

Red Bull Racing saw a steep decline in performance in the 2024 F1 season as RB20 was difficult to drive. The car faced severe issues with reliability and pace, leading to their defeat in the Constructors' championship.

Meanwhile, Adrian Newey revealed that he saw the concerns beforehand, but the energy drink-based crew couldn't. Talking to Auto Motor und Sport, he said (via Planet F1):

“It’s something I was starting to become concerned about, but not many other people in the organization seemed to be very concerned about. From what I can see from the outside, but I don’t know, the guys at Red Bull -- this is no criticism, but I think they just perhaps, through lack of experience, kept going in that same direction, and the problem became more and more acute to the point that even Max found it difficult to drive.”

Christian Horner later admitted that the team struggled to strike the correlation between simulator and on-track data, which eventually hindered their development.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback