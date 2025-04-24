Former Alpha Tauri boss names Max Verstappen and his rival in his F1 dream team

Former Alpha Tauri boss, Franz Tost, named Max Verstappen and 24-year-old Oscar Piastri in his dream team among the current drivers on the grid. The 69-year-old was asked to choose one of his dream teams with current drivers and another from all eras of Formula 1. The former principal led the former Alpha Tauri team for 18 years, which was renamed to Visa Cash RB from the 2024 season.

Tost named Max Verstappen and Michael Schumacher as his dream team from all eras of Formula 1. The Austrian clearly showed his admiration for Verstappen by choosing the Dutch driver in both of his dream teams. Tost has worked with Verstappen in the past in the Red Bull camp.

Piastri leads the Drivers' championship after his victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, taking the lead from his teammate, Lando Norris. The Australian driver has shown consistency and pace this season, as he beat Verstappen by 2.8 seconds to the finish line. He has won 10 percent of his 51 starts in his young career.

Max Verstappen has also found performance from his RB21, especially after the last two races, finishing second in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and winning in the Japanese Grand Prix. He is ranked third in the Drivers' title behind Lando Norris. The defending world champion has also secured pole position in both the previous races. He will be looking to defend his title this year and win his fifth consecutive title.

Christian Horner repeats the message about Max Verstappen's future at Red Bull

Rumors have been circulating about Max Verstappen's future with his team. Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko had also commented that he had 'great concern' over the defending world champion's future.

"Max has been working very hard with the team. He’s stated once again that his focus is here. He’s working incredibly hard, together collectively with the rest of the team, and we’re a team. We win together and we lose together – that’s the way we operate. Our focus is on sorting the car out," Christian Horner said during post-race media.

Even though Verstappen has signed with the team till 2028, his contract consists of exit clauses that enable him to leave at the end of the season. The driver appeared to almost exit the team last year due to huge instability and in-fighting among Red Bull's leadership and the Dutchman's camp.

A tough period passed, and Verstappen won his fourth consecutive Drivers' title with Red Bull.

The troubles come amid the rollercoaster start to the season for Red Bull with Liam Lawson losing his seat after just two races, a win in Japan, and rivals McLaren gaining a significant advantage in the Constructors' championship in the first five races.

