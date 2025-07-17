Former Alpine driver in contention for a seat at Cadillac: Report

Former Alpine driver Jack Doohan is heavily linked with a move to Cadillac next season. The Australian, who recently lost his F1 seat, could return with the new F1 team, as Cadillac enters F1 as the 11th team.

Doohan made his debut with the Enstone-based team at the final race of the last season, the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP. He continued with the team from the beginning of this season. However, the Aussie driver failed to impress the top brass of his team, and as a result, was replaced after just six races.

Doohan did not score any points in the six races he participated in, as his best result was P13 at the Chinese GP. Apart from P13, he claimed P14 in Bahrain, P15 in Japan, and P17 in Saudi Arabia. Besides these underwhelming results, he also faced two DNFs in Australia and the United States (Miami).

As a result, he was replaced at Alpine by Franco Colapinto, who went on to partner Pierre Gasly for the next few races. Even though Colapinto could not make huge progress with his ride, Doohan's return still seemed unlikely.

This came after Alpine signed Colapinto for the rest of the season and put Doohan in the reserve driver role. Amid this, paddock chatter hinted at the Australian driver's link with Cadillac, who are in search of two drivers for their team next season.

As per a report by PlanetF1, the Cadillac F1 team is eyeing Jack Doohan. However, Doohan is not the only driver who is on the Cadillac F1 team's radar, as they are also eyeing Mick Schumacher, the former Haas F1 driver.

Besides the two young drivers, Cadillac is also linked with two veteran F1 drivers, Mercedes reserve man Valtteri Bottas, and former Red Bull star Sergio Perez. The upcoming American team is expected to release its driver line-up before the end of this season, and it will be interesting to see the course the Cadillac F1 Team takes.

Esteban Ocon expects Alpine's Jack Doohan to return to F1 at 'some point'

Esteban Ocon leads Jack Doohan - Source: Getty

Haas F1 driver Esteban Ocon shared his thoughts on Jack Doohan, the Alpine reserve driver. Speaking about him, here's what the Frenchman said:

“[It’s] sad for Jack. I’m sure he will be back in F1 at some point. He showed some strong moments this year, where he’s qualified super well and has been super quick in the car which was good too." (via Formula 1)

Keeping the driver confusion aside, Alpine is struggling to extract performance this season. They are currently placed P10 in the Constructors' Championship with 19 points, out of which all points were scored by Pierre Gasly.

