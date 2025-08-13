  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Former American F1 star Logan Sargeant fuels rumors of racing return with major career step

Former American F1 star Logan Sargeant fuels rumors of racing return with major career step

By Samson Ero
Published Aug 13, 2025 19:07 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands - Final Practice - Source: Getty
Logan Sargeant during the 2024 F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands - Source: Getty

Former Formula 1 driver Logan Sargeant has fuelled rumors about his possible return to racing with his latest career move. The 24-year-old has recently signed with a new management company in what appears to be part of his larger plan to return to active racing.

Ad

The American driver who was axed from the Williams Racing team following the conclusion of the 2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix weekend has recently joined the OGMM team. In an announcement announcing Sargent on its X account, the team wrote:

“We are delighted to welcome @LoganSargeant to the OGMM team! With a strong history of racing in single seaters and at still only 24, Logan is joining OGMM as he focuses on a future career in sports cars. Welcome to the team, Logan.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The driver's management company is led by Oliver Gavin, a five-time Le Mans class winner. Logan Sargeant is expected to focus on Sports Car racing — an area in which the OGM team is largely a household name. The former Formula 1 driver could make a return to active racing in either the IMSA racing series or in any category in the World Endurance Championship (WEC).

Earlier in February, Logan Sargeant's return to active racing was doing the rounds on mainstream media. The Florida native was linked to an entry in the European Le Mans Series under the IDEC Sports Racing outfit. However, shortly after the news of his racing for the team in the LMP2 category surfaced, the team would confirm the 24-year-old had opted against competing, shifting his focus to pursuing other interests.

Ad

A closer look at Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 stint

Logan Sargeant’s stint in Formula 1 largely unravelled in a manner that proved to be a far departure from what he would have envisioned. The then Williams F1 driver got a seat in the open wheel racing series at a time when the Drive to Survive buzz appeared to be at a high among the American audience.

Ad

The 24-year-old, who was also competing as the sole American on the grid, largely endured a torrid run of stints through his one-and-a-half-year racing for the Grove-based outfit. Through the 36 Grand Prix he participated in, Sergeant was only able to muster a points finish on a single occasion, the 2023 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), where he finished in 10th place.

That season, he would finish with just a single point at 21st overall in the drivers’ standings. However, while Logan Sargeant would have hoped for a better outing through the 2024 season, his season largely spiralled into a subtle disaster marred by several crashes.

Although the Williams Racing outfit had announced the signing of Carlos Sainz to replace Sargeant for the 2025 campaign, the Grove outfit opted for a mid-season change after his outing at the Dutch Grand Prix, where he was forced to retire from qualifying, following an incident that witnessed his car go up in flames. Franco Colapinto replaced Logan Sargeant for the final nine races of the 2024 campaign.

About the author
Samson Ero

Samson Ero

Twitter icon

Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.

His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications