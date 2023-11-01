Former Asian F1 circuit could make a return to the calendar after receiving a financial boost

It has been reported that Sepang Circuit, located near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, could soon be added to the F1 calendar due to a recent financial boost. The Malaysian GP is still discussed by millions of F1 fanatics as it delivered some of the most exciting races in the past.

As reported by Malay Mail, Sepang International Circuit (SIC) will now be known as Petronas Sepang International Circuit after the track signed a crucial naming rights deal with Petronas, a Malaysian energy group. This was very important for the circuit as it now has a massive financial boost due to the partnership and will now be able to host top-tier racing series like F1.

After the deal was sealed, SIC's chief executive officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif said:

"This development shall open doors to new opportunities to host more world class events at our world class venue for Petronas as one of the industry leaders in motorsports through its engagements in Formula 1 and MotoGP."

Although MotoGP has been held in Sepang ever since 1991, Formula 1 only ran from 1999 to 2017, after which the track became financially limited to host the four-wheeled Grand Prix. However, things could change now as Petronas has given a much-needed boost to the circuit.

Only time will tell whether the sport's owners and seniors will consider adding the Malaysian GP back to the calendar, especially after their gradual shift towards the West and an already saturated race calendar.

F1 CEO believes 24 races is the maximum a race calendar should hold

Last year, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali stated that having 24 races is the maximum the sport should host throughout a season. Ever since the pandemic, several new race venues have been selected for the race calendar, while many are also on the sidelines.

However, Domenicali believes 24 is enough and the sport should not go beyond it, as it can drastically affect the exposure of the personnel, be it drivers, team members, or other departments.

“The venues are chosen around this number. There are many factors that are taken into account, but the number of grands prix is clear. At 24, the maximum is reached," he said.

Venues like China, Portugal, and Turkey have hosted several races in the past but are not even on the calendar at the moment, except for China, which makes a return in 2024.

Hence, it will be difficult for F1 to fit Malaysia into the race calendar.