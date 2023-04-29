Former Aston Martin strategy engineer Bernie Collins draws praise from fans for her work in official broadcast

Former Aston Martin strategy engineer Bernie Collins recently joined F1's official broadcaster Sky Sports.

Almost every year, the TV broadcaster keeps hiring new people in and around the sport to expand their team. This time, they have brought in someone who has been at a team in a high position and one who has great insight on the sport.

Many F1 fans were delighted to see an F1 insider join Sky Sports. They praised Collins and thanked the TV broadcaster for bringing in someone who's knowledgeable about the sport and can give brilliant insight during race weekends.

Of course, as she has been a strategy engineer for Aston Martin, she will be able to comment on what teams do during races and qualifying sessions.

One fan said:

"Bernie Collins is the BEST addition to the Sky F1 team in a very long time. So knowledgeable."

Another chimed in:

"I don't know about anyone else, but I could listen to Bernie Collins talk for HOURS."

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

Bernie Collins' F1 career

Bernie Collins started her career in F1 as a graduate trainee at McLaren in 2009. She also volunteered as an engineer for the GP3 racing series to broaden her experience.

For a while, she worked for the McLaren GT sports car team and was promoted to performance engineer in 2012. In 2013, she was given the opportunity to become the primary performance engineer for the McLaren F1 team for two races before getting the job permanently in 2014.

In May 2015, she left McLaren to join Aston Martin and stayed with them till 2022 before joining Sky Sports this year. She was in the commentary box during the FP1 session of the 2023 Azerbaijan GP and has impressed many.

Aston Martin team boss praises Fernando Alonso's work ethic

Fernando Alonso has taken the grid by storm with his and Aston Martin's exploits in the 2023 season, finishing on the podium in the first three races.

Team principal Mike Krack praised the 41-year-old for bringing heaps of energy and positivity to the team. Moreover, Alonso has become a role model for everyone to follow. Krack said:

"I think it was a confirmation basically of where he's standing in the team. He brought a lot of energy, a lot of positiveness when he arrived."

He added:

"He is leading by example at all times. He's there very early; he's working really hard, and it is this lead by example that everybody just sees and grabs on and gives an extra level of motivation. And I think the singing of the name was like a confirmation also for him that he really brought a lot into the team."

Despite being the oldest driver on the grid, Fernando Alonso has an enviable work ethic, which is worth appreciating. The Spaniard is third in the drivers' championship with 45 points. He will start the 2023 Azerbaijan GP in sixth place.

