"He was like a son to me"- Former F1 agent 'hurt' by Michael Schumacher's family not allowing him to meet the 7-time world champion after accident

Michael Schumacher's former F1 agent Willi Weber was reportedly hurt by the legendary driver's family for not allowing him to see Schumacher after the latter's skiing accident. The former Ferrari world champion has not been seen in public after nearly losing his life in a skiing accident after retiring from the sport.

Many attribute Schumacher's early success to Weber, who played an instrumental role in putting the skilled driver out into the world of F1. Despite his intimate ties with the German's family, the talent scout was respectfully asked to stay out of Michael Schumacher's life after his skiing accident in 2013. Weber, however, still misses his old pal and client Schumacher, whose son, Mick Schumacher, currently races for Haas F1.

When asked to describe the legendary seven-time world champion, Weber said:

“It is impossible to do so with just one word. Let’s see...I would call him a brilliant person who is straightforward and a stubborn guy. He is a fantastic driver from another planet. I would tell him that I will always be there for him, to fix everything. I would tell him I miss him. He was like a son to me and it still hurts me now to talk about it.”

Sebastian Vettel claims Michael Schumacher was a good role model

In a discussion surrounding former world champion Nelson Piquet's use of a racist slur against Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel claimed that as influential sportsmen that people from all around the world look up to, they must avoid such mistakes. The Aston Martin driver recollected the times when he looked up to seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher.

The four-time world champion reiterated that influential people like Michael Schumacher have to accept certain responsibilities while being in the limelight. Vettel spoke to the media ahead of the 2022 British GP and said:

“I think we need to find a way to express our opinions and express what we feel is right and what I think is right, you know, in terms of behaviour and setting the right example, so that kids looking up to us think that this is cool, and they will, in a way, copy and try to be like us, I mean, that’s the way I looked at Michael [Schumacher] when I was young. He was the coolest guy there was and I loved him in many, many ways. I loved his driving, but if he said the car was doing this and that and if he said, I don’t know, wearing these boots or doing whatever, then you of course, you believe it, and you follow.”

Vettel is currently struggling to fight for points with Aston Martin that is unable to give him a car that can fight against its competitors. However, with half the season yet to go, there is still time for the British team to fight for points and pip their rivals.

