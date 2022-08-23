Former F1 CEO pleads not guilty to fraud charges over overseas assets worth £400 million in UK court

Former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges levelled against him in the UK related to undeclared assets worth $650 million held in a Singapore bank.

The former F1 supremo, now 91, appeared at a London Court on Monday to inform that he would plead not guilt on the single count of fraud against him. Ecclestone is charged with failing to declare his overseas account following an investigation into his finances by the tax authority, as informed by the prosecution lawyer Robert Simpson.

According to the former F1 supremo, he told the investigators that he had established a trust, with his two daughters as nominees. The fraud charge is related to false representation that took place between July 2013 and October 2016.

Ecclestone, who is currently on an unconditional bail, will be tried at the Southwark Crown Court. The next hearing will be on September 19 this year. The Briton has been given an unconditional bail once again ahead of his next appearance in September.

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone was recently arrested for illegaly carrying guns

Bernie Ecclestone has been courting far too much controversy lately. He was recently arrested for illegally carrying guns in Brazil. A Reuters report said:

“Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone was arrested in Brazil late on Wednesday for illegally carrying a gun while boarding a private plane to Switzerland, local police said on Thursday.”

The report added:

“The Brazilian police found an undocumented LW Seecamp .32 gun in Ecclestone's luggage during an X-ray screening, police said in a statement, adding that the 91-year-old was then arrested and taken to a facility at Viracopos airport in Campinas.”

Ecclestone was granted bail for the same, with the report mentioning:

“Ecclestone acknowledged owning the gun, but said he was unaware it was in his luggage at the time, police said. The Briton paid bail and was freed to travel to Switzerland. Asked about Ecclestone’s arrest, the Sao Paulo state public security office confirmed in a statement to Reuters that a businessman was arrested for possession of a firearm at Campinas’ airport, but did not name him directly."

