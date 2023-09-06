Former F1 champion Nico Rosberg claims Lando Norris is confirmed to leave McLaren and 'switch' F1 teams

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg has ignited speculation about the future of Lando Norris, who is currently under contract with McLaren until 2025.

Rumors have been doing the rounds about Norris potentially making a dramatic move to Red Bull Racing, where he would team up with his close friend and reigning two-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen.

The prospect of Lando Norris joining forces with Max Verstappen has undoubtedly captured the imaginations of racing enthusiasts. Both drivers have a stellar reputation, on and off the track, and have been in sensational form this season.

The murmurs of Norris's potential move began when the young British driver openly expressed his eagerness to partner with Verstappen someday. Norris candidly admitted that he would 'love an opportunity' to race alongside his Dutch friend.

Max Verstappen, in response, confirmed that they had indeed discussed this tantalizing prospect. He told Sky Sports Italy:

"We talk about it. But he's contracted to McLaren for a long time. We'll see what happens in the future."

However, it was former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg who added fuel to the fire during a recent discussion with Sky Sports F1's David Croft. Rosberg dropped hints that a move might be in the cards for Norris, stating:

"Where is he [Lando] going then Crofty? Next year, already I hear that there is a switch coming."

McLaren CEO maintains firm stance on Lando Norris' future

Despite Rosberg's claims, McLaren's CEO Zak Brown remains resolute in his belief that Norris will stay put and even extend his contract with the team.

Brown emphasized Norris's deep connection with McLaren, describing it as 'family' and expressed confidence in the driver's desire to win a world championship with the team. He said:

"It's not a case of wooing him or not wooing him; it's about giving him a car where he can look himself in the mirror and say, 'I think I can win a world championship with this team.'"

The Lando Norris-McLaren partnership has been a remarkable one. After joining the historic team as a junior driver in 2017, the young British driver was promoted to the F1 grid in 2019. Partnering Carlos Sainz Jr., Norris has since been one of the most promising drivers on the grid and McLaren's ace driver this season.

However, the allure of joining forces with Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing presents an exciting prospect for Lando. Verstappen, who has been in a league of his own this season, also happens to be a close friend of the Brit, adding substance to a potential move for Norris.