Former F1 driver argues Ferrari needs a leader with Christian Horner's pedigree to reclaim championships

Former racing driver Juan Pablo Montoya believes Ferrari needs Christian Horner to amass championships in Formula 1. The Brit was relieved of his duties as Red Bull team principal in July 2025.

Ad

Christian Horner led the charge of Red Bull from 2005 to the end of this year's British Grand Prix race weekend. During his long tenure with the Milton Keynes-based team, he amassed eight drivers' championships and also went on to secure six constructors' titles.

Horner has a wealth of experience when it comes to running a big team, and Juan Pablo Montoya feels that this is where Ferrari currently lacks. The Italian outfit is under the leadership of Fred Vasseur, who recently signed a contract extension.

Ad

Trending

In line with how Christian Horner can help Ferrari in getting back to winning championships, Montoya recently added the following on the MontoyaAS podcast:

"Someone like Christian is very valuable because many people believe in him, and a lot of big companies appreciate the relationships he’s built at Red Bull—he can achieve great things. He understands what it takes to win from the very start… It’s like being able to hire Toto Wolff. Imagine Toto leaving Mercedes—something that won’t happen since he partly owns the team—but being hired by another team.”

Ad

"That’s the kind of figure Ferrari needs. If they want to, they need someone who has won and is doing what Christian is doing. Right now, Fred is doing an excellent job, but Fred comes from managing Sauber; he hasn’t managed cars that have won. How many World Championships has Horner won? About eight for drivers and roughly ten for constructors, something like that."

Ad

Fred Vasseur has been leading the charge of the Italian team since 2023 and has yet to amass a title. The last time the Italian team lifted a title in the sport was back in 2008.

Fred Vasseur is 'grateful' for Ferrari's trust in him

F1 Grand Prix of Qatar - Sprint & Qualifying - Source: Getty

As indicated above, Fred Vasseur has a new contract under his belt with the Maranello-based team, which he signed in late July. While Juan Pablo Montoya views Christian Horner as a suitable candidate for the job, the outfit believes in the vision of their current team principal.

Ad

Fred Vasseur understands that leading a team like Ferrari is a huge job, and when the new contract extension was announced, he showed his gratitude toward the team:

"I'm grateful for the trust Ferrari continues to place in me. This renewal is not just a confirmation – it's a challenge to keep progressing, to stay focused and to deliver." Via F1.

The outfit's best chance of having a serious go at the championship will arrive in 2026 under the new Formula 1 regulations. In the ongoing 2025 campaign, the outfit is currently in third place in the standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports (4000+). When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More