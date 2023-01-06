Former F1 driver describes 'hectic' scenes at Audi: "2026 is just around the corner"

In October 2022, Audi announced their official entry into Formula 1 after they confirmed an agreement to take over the Sauber F1 team. Since then, the German automotive giants have been busy trying to build the team's foundations.

Audi will become an F1 power unit supplier when the new generation of powertrains comes into play in 2026.

Former Le Mans driver and Audi Formula E Team Principal Allan McNish has described the current scenes at Audi as "hectic."

He told the Motorsport Magazine podcast:

“It's been a very busy last 18 months, certainly in 2022 it was pretty much hectic like I've never seen it before. To think that 2026 is still quite a long way away, but it’s only around the corner. It’s 39 months until the first race, not that we’re counting!”

McNish added:

“But being involved now for over 20 years with Audi, and this is part of that progression. It’s an exciting time and I don’t think there’s anybody within the company that’s not looking forward to that first race in 2026.”

Sportskeeda F1 @SportskeedaF1 | Audi wants to sign German drivers in Formula 1, Volkswagen’s Herbert Diess has revealed



Audi reportedly could purchase shares in Sauber next year to put a strong foundation for their F1 entry in 2026!



Which 2 German drivers you see them targeting?



#F1 #AudiF1 | Audi wants to sign German drivers in Formula 1, Volkswagen’s Herbert Diess has revealedAudi reportedly could purchase shares in Sauber next year to put a strong foundation for their F1 entry in 2026!Which 2 German drivers you see them targeting? 🚨 | Audi wants to sign German drivers in Formula 1, Volkswagen’s Herbert Diess has revealed 🇩🇪 Audi reportedly could purchase shares in Sauber next year to put a strong foundation for their F1 entry in 2026!Which 2 German drivers you see them targeting? 👀#F1 #AudiF1 https://t.co/ycLjXCAEd0

“A completely different game” - Allan McNish on cost cap differences between Le Mans and F1

Allan McNish rose to fame when he finished as the runner-up to David Brabham in a closely fought British Formula 3 Championship in 1989. As a Porsche driver, he took the factory team to victory in 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1998, partnering with Laurent Aiello and Stephane Ortelli.

After racing for Toyota and Audi in the competition, he emerged victorious for the second time when he guided Audi to the title in 2007, partnering Tom Kristensen and Rinaldo Capello.

The Brit made his Formula 1 entry in 2001 with the newly formed Toyota F1 team, with the team letting him go after he failed to score any points. He then had a brief role as a test driver for the Renault F1 in 2003.

Having experienced both Le Mans and F1, McNish reflected on the differences between the two. He mentioned:

"With Toyota, it was Le Mans and then jumping into F1, it was a completely different game, just in terms of the personnel having to multiply by three to be able to produce a Formula 1 programme."

"Now admittedly, that was 20 years ago, that’s when budgets were unlimited, that’s when engines were unlimited - you would use three engines through the course of a weekend, now you’re looking at that number over a season."

He added:

“What was very clear to me was when I moved from Toyota at the end of 2002 to Renault for the third driver, my first lap in the Renault around Barcelona was quicker than a qualifying lap in the Toyota. So the difference between the people that are fighting in the midfield, to where you're fighting for race victories is a huge gulf.”

Poll : 0 votes