"I wouldn’t rule it out" - Former F1 driver doubts whether Mick Schumacher will be a World Champion like father Michael

Mick Schumacher will be a good driver in F1, but will he be a be World Champion like his father Michael? Although Mark Surer would not rule that out, he's not entirely confident that it will happen. Speaking about the younger Schumacher, the former driver-turned-pundit told Motorsport-Total.com:

“He will be a good driver. I would doubt whether he will become World Champion, but I wouldn’t rule it out.”

Schumacher has not had the best of starts to the 2022 F1 season. In the early stages, he was overshadowed by his experienced teammate Kevin Magnussen when the Danish driver took advantage of a competitive Haas. At the Miami GP, however, the young German was fighting for points before his incident with Sebastian Vettel. Speaking about the incident, Surer placed the blame on the 23-year-old, saying:

“The main mistake was Mick’s. He was rattled there. Vettel was in front and has to give in at some point. He can’t continue straight just because Mick might be half off.”

Mick Schumacher is getting better at the team: Mark Surer

Mick Schumacher has started to put things together at Haas. At the Miami GP, the German driver was the faster of the two Haas drivers and despite not scoring points, his performance was impressive.

Mark Surer drew direct correlations with how Schumacher used to follow a similar pattern in the junior categories, saying:

“That was also his strength in the lower formulas. In the end, he won races and the championship – and that’s how I see it now. At the beginning, he had a huge gap to [Kevin] Magnussen, who had more experience, knew the team. That was of course an unfair comparison. But he has worked it out now, is becoming more constant – and it’s more Magnussen who has fluctuations. That’s why I think it’s nice that Mick will be in a faster team the whole year.”

The young German is one of the two drivers on the entire grid who has not scored any points at the moment. Crashing out at Miami without any points to his name does not further his cause. At the Spanish GP, he will need to make amends because this kind of form could have an impact on his long-term future in the sport.

Edited by Anurag C