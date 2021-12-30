"Driving an electric car is better than a kick in the b***s, but barely" - Former F1 driver on Formula E

Former Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen has claimed that driving in Formula E is barely any better than getting a kick in the b***s. In his new book “All or Nothing”, chronicling his F1 career, the one-time podium sitter has revealed that he refused an offer to race in the electric series.

Magnussen lost his F1 seat at the end of 2020 after Haas chose to replace its driver line-up due to financial difficulties borne out of the Covid-19 pandemic. The American team went into 2021 with Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

For the 2021 season, Magnussen was reportedly approached with offers to race in other series, including Formula E, which Magnussen has refused. The Danish driver has claimed that he would “rather do something other than racing” if his only option to race was at Formula E.

🇯🇲1ntern🇯🇲 @Unpaid1ntern Happy Birthday Kevin Magnussen Happy Birthday Kevin Magnussen https://t.co/KYwJGpko5E

Formula E is a premier class single-seater championship that uses purely electric cars. The inaugural season of the championship was held in 2014, and since 2020 the series has gained official FIA world championship status.

Former F1 drivers such as Felipe Massa, Jean-Eric Vergne, Nelson Piquet Jr., Jerome d’Ambrosio, Sebastien Buemi, Nick Heidfeld, and more have regularly competed in the series in its inception. Formula E, along with IndyCar, is often seen as an alternative to F1 by many drivers who have either lost their seat in F1 or have just graduated from a junior formula such as F2.

Kevin Magnussen has also revealed that he was offered an IndyCar seat by Chip Ganassi Racing, similar to his former Haas teammate Romain Grosjean. He, however, reportedly rejected the offer as he was required to finance it, saying that he was only interested in a “clean deal” that paid him instead.

Former F1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi fears he could struggle in Formula E

Outgoing Alfa Romeo F1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi is making his debut in Formula E with Dragon-Penske racing in the upcoming season. The Italian lost his F1 drive to Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou.

Giovinazzi, however, fears that he might struggle to adapt to the all-electric racing series that mainly races in custom-built city circuits. In an interview with GPFans, the Italian driver said:

“The issue that I have got in Formula E is that is a completely different sport.”

“Obviously, it’s the braking, no downforce, no sounds, heavy cars. It will be so different and unfortunately, I got only two days before race one but it’s a challenge.”

“I love a challenge but for sure I can tell you this, the first part of the season, the first few races I will struggle compared to the others, but my motivation is to improve, improve, improve and get, at the end of the season, a good result and see.”

“Maybe I like Formula E more. I don't know what could happen in 2023 but for me, it’s a new challenge and I'm really motivated for this.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Formula E cars have significantly less downforce and power compared to F1 cars. Unlike in F1, Formula E is much more closely contested with energy management and regeneration being key parts of race strategy.

Edited by Anurag C