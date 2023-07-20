Former F1 driver Lucas di Grassi reminisces meeting Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar during Hyderabad E-Prix

Lucas di Grassi recently reflected on meeting cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and actor Ram Charan at the 2023 Hyderabad eEprix. The former F1 driver and current Formula E driver stated he has had a very good experience with Mahindra Racing and the support they received in India.

Asked by Sportskeeda about his experience in India with Mahindra, Lucas di Grassi said:

“For me the Hyderabad experience was great, I met very interesting people like Sachin Tendulkar, he came to our garage he was very interested about the car. Had a few pictures with him was quite funny."

He added:

"I didn’t even know him before going to Hyderabad. Cricket is something completely out of my world and after that I started following him. I also met with many of the board members, the guys from Mahindra, top level executives, the guests, their VIP guests."

Di Grassi further described his experience in India, meeting superstar Ramcharan, and also talks about the race, saying:

"The guy from ‘Natu Natu’ also. He was also in our garage, Ramcharan. I also watched a part of the movie and the songs, which was very nice. So I had a good time in India actually, I had fun."

He added:

"The race was a bit unfair, we were in a very good position but in the end we got a penalty which was totally I would say not correct. But we scored points as a team and I think it was a good."

Lucas di Grassi claimed not to know cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar before visiting India. The Brazilian revealed that cricket was not a familiar subject. But he admitted he had an interesting interaction with the Indian cricket legend, who was Anand Mahindra’s guest at the Formula E race in Hyderabad.

He also stated that he watched Ramcharan’s movie and its Oscar-winning soundtrack, the Mahindra Racing Formula E driver was fascinated with the South Indian actor and his movie.

From the racing perspective, Lucas di Grassi felt the team had an unfortunate moment and were slapped with an unfair penalty.

Overall, he cherished his experience in India, particularly the interaction with Mahindra Group and its multiple events throughout the race week.

Lucas di Grassi rues disappointing second race in Rome

Both Mahindra Racing drivers Lucas di Grassi and Roberto Merhi were unable to complete more than 13 laps in the second race of the Formula E Rome ePrix.

The Brazilian driver was punted by Porsche driver Antonio Felix Da Costa, which resulted in damage to the car causing his retirement. On the other hand, Merhi suffered technical issues, resulting in another retirement on the same lap.

According to Lucas di Grassi, he did have the pace to make it into the points but the events that unfolded in the race cost them severely.

Summarizing his race to Sportskeeda, Lucas di Grassi said:

“To be honest, I did what I could in terms of what I could extract from the car. I think I did a good weekend, the car couldn’t drive in FP1. Qualifying, I did a good lap, started 14th managed in the race to go upto P11."

He added:

"I think we were up for the points today. But then a series of things happened and then Da Costa put me in the wall."

"So yeah I am pretty satisfied with my performance but definitely I feel that we could have been in points if we can and we didn’t. So feeling a little bit like the feeling of it being a lost opportunity."

Lucas Di Grassi @LucasdiGrassi



Da Costa got the penalty but our race was over.



Tough days. We need to keep working. There is no other way.

Thanks for your support.



🤜🏻🤛🏻 Another DNF today and again was taken out of the race while fighting for points.Da Costa got the penalty but our race was over.Tough days. We need to keep working. There is no other way.Thanks for your support.🤜🏻🤛🏻 pic.twitter.com/8V06l5Z5Ic

Asked if the street circuit in Rome needed changes to its surface and layout to avoid multiple incidents, the former FE champion said:

“Yes. For next year we change this track. We just need to change a few corners and make sure use a little bit wider straights. But the track is very nice, very nice to drive but for this car I think we need a better, a little better with more straights with wider space, we can race better.”

Despite progress made in Portland, both the Rome ePrix weekends were unrewarding for the team. Mahindra Racing currently sit in 10th place in the team standings.

The Indian team has had some difficult inconsistent weekends and unfortunate moments throughout season 9 of the Formula E championship. They also had a mid-season driver change as Merhi replaced Oliver Rowland in June.

Lucas di Grassi had previously spoken to Sportskeeda about the teammate dynamic in the run-up to the weekend in Rome.