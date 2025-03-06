Former F1 driver Mick Schumacher shares stunning snaps of his ‘Red Dragon’ helmet

Former F1 driver Mick Schumacher recently took to social media to unveil his new helmet inspired by his father Michael Schumacher's iconic Chinese dragon logo. Mick, who now competes in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) 2025 with Alpine, shared images of the helmet’s design on X.

Mick Schumacher entered F1 to drive for HAAS with a multi-year contract in 2021 after winning the 2020 Formula 2 championship. However, an underperforming Haas car hindered his rookie season and made it difficult for him to show his true potential. He did perform better in 2022, but costly crashes in Saudi Arabia and Monaco led Haas to replace him with Nico Hülkenberg in 2023.

Mick's new helmet, created by Bell, wears dragon motifs in white with a red base, a symbol associated with his father. The 25-year-old took to X and posted images of him holding and wearing the helmet, writing:

"May I present - The Red Dragon."

Mick joined Haas in 2021 and had an underperforming year in a carryover car from 2020 without earning a point in the entire season. He did outperform fellow teammate and rookie Nikita Mazepin both in qualifying and pace. His best finish came in Hungary with 12th, showing promise for the next season. With a better car in 2022, he was expected to be cleaner than his accident-ridden first season.

2022 did see improved performances, as Mick Schumacher finally bagged points with an eighth-place finish at Silverstone, followed by a career-best sixth-place finish in the Austrian GP. But accidents defined his season as he crashed in Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Monaco. Although Mick showed promise, he struggled to match the pace of teammate Kevin Magnussen, who had 25 points to his 12.

But he has not lost hope of returning to F1, saying in an interview with RTL:

"My dream is my dream. When I’m in the car, I’m 100 percent there. That means that when I’m in the WEC environment and racing, my thoughts are 100 percent there – in the simulator, in the meeting, whatever....the dream lives on in the moments when I have free time and can think about it."

What has Mick Schumacher been up to since leaving F1?

Mick Schumacher in the Endurance race at Qatar - Source: Getty

After leaving Haas, Mick Schumacher decided to stay in F1 as a reserve driver for Mercedes in 2023 and 2024. He helped with simulator work, giving feedback to improve the car's performance.

Mick also took on the role of a reserve driver for McLaren, performing similar duties.

In 2024, he decided to try something different and moved to endurance racing with Alpine in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). He even made a podium finish early in the 2024 WEC season, competing in the Hyper class. This will be his second consecutive year at the WEC, where Alpine started with a 13th-place finish in Qatar.

