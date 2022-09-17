"I didn’t talk to him since I don’t know how many years"- Former F1 driver opens up about relationship with Lewis Hamilton after controversial 2008 incident

Lewis Hamilton clinched the 2008 F1 World Championship title on the very last lap of the Brazillian Grand Prix at Interlagos. His controversial pass on Toyota's Timo Glock, however, became a topic of discussion, with the German now admitting that he has never discussed this with Hamilton.

Glock was asked if he had discussed everything that went down with Hamilton at Interlagos back then during the latest episode of the Beyond the Grid podcast. He said:

“Not really, no. Somehow [at] the last two race weekends when I was at the track, I met him at Spa, I walked in through the gate and I just looked at my phone and then someone says ‘hey, Timo, how are you?’ And I was looking left, right and then it’s Lewis. I didn’t talk to him since I don’t know how many years, let’s say. Now I met him when I played table tennis against George Russell, having a quick sort of chat.”

“He’s in his world when he’s at a race weekend and it feels like he doesn’t want to be attacked by someone, let’s say, or have a little chat, and I don’t want to disturb him in the way how he approaches his weekend. So I would never go there and ask him to have a chat with him about 2008 now. If it happens, it happens. If not, it doesn’t.”

The German also denied any allegations suggesting that he tried to help Lewis Hamilton win the championship, saying:

“It didn’t change my confidence in myself. I just couldn’t understand why people thought I would help or I would have made Lewis the World Champion. I was trying for Toyota. Why should I make Lewis the World Champion? There was no way I could have been involved in anything because I just drove my race and I tried to make the best of it. I could not understand what people were thinking, that I did it on purpose. I had no clue where I was in the race.”

Lewis Hamilton given a boost of hope for a potential race win at the 2022 Singapore GP

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have been chasing their first win of the 2022 season and seem to be inching closer with the significant progress they have made over the course of the season. Mercedes technical director Mike Elliott recently insinuated that the team is likely to be particularly competitive next weekend at the 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix, giving the team hope for a potential win at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Speaking on Mercedes' YouTube channel of Lewis Hamilton and his team's chances of taking a win, Elliott said:

“I think when you look back at the learning we’ve gathered over the season, we expect Singapore to be a bit more like what we’ve seen in Budapest and Zandvoort. It’s a bumpy circuit, which is going to provide its challenges. But in terms of the nature of the corners, we think it will be better for our car.”

“So hopefully we’ll have a good result there. As always we’ll do all the pre-simulation work we need to do, we’ll maximise our learning in the practice sessions and hopefully we can turn that into a good result on the weekend.”

Lewis Hamilton currently stands sixth in the drivers' standings with 168 points to his name.

