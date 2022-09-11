Create

F1 2022: What do the Driver Standings look like after the Italian GP?

F1 Grand Prix of Italy
Max Verstappen, second-placed Charles Leclerc, and third-placed George Russell celebrate during the 2022 F1 Grand Prix of Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Khushi Chandani
Khushi Chandani
ANALYST
Modified Sep 11, 2022 10:05 PM IST

Having never stood on the podium in Monza before today, Max Verstappen secured his eleventh race win of the 2022 F1 season this afternoon at the Italian Grand Prix, after having started the race in P7.

With this win, the Dutchman has further extended his lead in the World Drivers' Championship standings and is on his way to mathematically winning his second consecutive title in the very next race in Singapore. Verstappen is now two wins short of matching Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher's record for most wins in a given season.

Pole-sitter Charles Leclerc simply did not have the pace to match the Red Bull of Max Verstappen and finished the race in second. The race came to a rather anticlimactic end this afternoon, having finished behind the safety car that was brought out after last year's race winner Daniel Ricciardo had to stop in the second sector as a result of reliability issues. This denied Leclerc the opportunity to continue fighting for what could have been his second win in Monza.

CHARLES: “The end was frustrating. I wish we could have ended up racing. It's a shame. I gave it all. I wish I could have won in front of the amazing tifosi”#ItalianGP #F1 https://t.co/E8DoiIgAn8

Further down the grid, George Russell, who started on the front row this afternoon, took yet another podium finish in Monza with a third-place finish. He now stands a mere seven points shy of third place in the drivers' standings as he slowly closes the gap to Sergio Perez.

Carlos Sainz drove a particularly impressive race as he charged his way through to P4 after starting the race from P18 as a result of an engine penalty. The Spaniard would have certainly liked the race to have restarted so he could fight Russell to secure a podium finish in front of the Tifosi. Similarly, Lewis Hamilton made his way to P5 after having started the race from P19, with just 19 points now separating him and Sainz in the F1 drivers' standings.

Earlier this weekend, Alex Albon confirmed that he would not be racing in Monza after suffering from appendicitis. It was later announced that Mercedes reserve driver Nyck de Vries would be taking his seat at Williams to make his F1 debut at the 2022 F1 Italian GP.

The Dutchman kicked off the weekend with an impressive run in qualifying, where he out-qualified his teammate Nicholas Latifi. He then went on to secure his first-ever championship points with a ninth-place finish in the main race. Despite having raced only once this season, de Vries now stands ahead of Latifi in the F1 drivers' standings, with two points to his name.

A total of four drivers, including Daniel Ricciardo, Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso, and Sebastian Vettel, retired from the race in Monza.

Here are the 2022 F1 Driver Standings after the Italian GP

PosDriverNationalityCarPTS
1Max VerstappenNEDRed Bull Racing RBPT335
2Charles LeclercMONFerrari219
3Sergio PerezMEXRed Bull Racing RBPT210
4George RussellGBRMercedes203
5Carlos SainzESPFerrari187
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes168
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mercedes88
8Esteban OconFRAAlpine Renault66
9Fernando AlonsoESPAlpine Renault59
10Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo Ferrari46
11Pierre GaslyFRAAlphaTauri RBPT22
12Kevin MagnussenDENHaas Ferrari22
13Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Mercedes20
14Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren Mercedes19
15Mick SchumacherGERHaas Ferrari12
16Yuki TsunodaJPNAlphaTauri RBPT11
17Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo Ferrari6
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Mercedes5
19Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Mercedes4
20Nyck De VriesNEDWilliams Mercedes2
21Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Mercedes0
22Nico HulkenbergGERAston Martin Aramco Mercedes0

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Edited by Anurag C

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...