Former F1 man questions Lewis Hamilton's tactics within Ferrari

Former F1 designer and pundit Gary Anderson questioned Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton's tactics after the latter revealed that he had sent documents within the team to improve ahead of the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix. It has been a challenging first year for the British driver with the Italian team, as he has failed to secure a podium in the main race in over 13 attempts.

There were a lot of expectations from the collaboration between Hamilton and Ferrari earlier in the year, after he secured a surprise fastest lap and sprint win in China. Ever since, he has largely been overshadowed by his inability to maximize the car's performance and being outperformed by his teammate, Charles Leclerc.

Ahead of the Spa weekend, Lewis Hamilton revealed that he sent documents to the team in Maranello to improve their performance and suggest a path of development. However, in his column for The Telegraph, Anderson, who has worked for Jordan and Jaguar previously, questioned the Briton's methods and said:

''I was also concerned when I read last week that Hamilton had been sending memos to Ferrari on where they need to be better. You might think that is just a driver trying to help his team improve, but from my experience, that is not what you should do.''

''You should sit down in a meeting with the relevant people and thrash it all out in person. That way people can have their input, be honest and have a constructive conversation about progress.''

Lewis Hamilton was able to salvage his disastrous weekend at Spa after coming back into the points from a fit length stand in changeable conditions.

Lewis Hamilton hails Belgian GP as a 'weekend to forget'

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he was pleased to finish in the points around the iconic Spa-Francorchamps Circuit to cap off the weekend. However, he was still disappointed with the result and said that he was looking forward to the upcoming weekend.

Speaking with F1.com, the 40-year-old reflected on his P7 finish in the race and said:

"I always enjoy those sort of conditions. It was massively tricky being that far back in conditions where at the beginning it was really not that easy to see. I'm happy to have come from all the way back there, recovered and got into the points.

"Not the result that I want this weekend, and definitely a weekend to forget, but positives to take from the car today. Team did a great job as they always do throughout the weekend and they did a great job with the strategy, so big thanks to them and I'll try and do a better job for them next weekend."

Lewis Hamilton is currently 30 points behind his teammate and sits in P6 in the driver's championship with 109 points to his name.

