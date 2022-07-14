Former F1 race director Michael Masi speaks up after quitting FIA; makes no mention of 2021 Abu Dhabi fiasco

Former F1 racing director Michael Masi finally broke his silence in a statement to an Australian publication following his departure from the FIA. The Australian thanked the motorsport governing body for its support and extended his gratitude to all those he worked with during his tenure with the organization.

Speaking in a statement to the Speed Cafe, Masi said:

“It has been a pleasure and honour representing the FIA as the single-seater sporting director and FIA Formula 1 race director and safety delegate since Charlie’s unexpected and tragic passing in Melbourne 2019. Having worked on various projects around the world with the Federation and its member clubs for over a decade prior to my appointment, I have now decided to leave the organisation and relocate back to Australia to be closer to my family and friends.”

Damien White @_damien_white_ #MichaelMasi twitter.com/speedcafe/stat… Speedcafe.com @speedcafe

speedcafe.com/2022/07/13/mas… Former F1 race director Michael Masi has broken his silence following his formal departure from the FIA #F1 Former F1 race director Michael Masi has broken his silence following his formal departure from the FIA #F1speedcafe.com/2022/07/13/mas… Despite all (literally millions) the opinions, MM has remained silent. To respond with such eloquence & respect, particularly when measured against the vitriol aimed at him, tells you all you need to know. Absolute pro. Absolute rockstar. Welcome home mate #F1 Despite all (literally millions) the opinions, MM has remained silent. To respond with such eloquence & respect, particularly when measured against the vitriol aimed at him, tells you all you need to know. Absolute pro. Absolute rockstar. Welcome home mate #F1 #MichaelMasi twitter.com/speedcafe/stat…

Masi is reported to have arrived in his home country following his departure from the FIA. Shortly after the sport’s regulatory body announced his departure, it was the first time he broke his silence since the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP sealed his fate as race director. The Australian expressed his honor at being allowed to undertake three roles within the organization, which many would say were the reasons he was exhausted from his duties.

Thanking his colleagues at the FIA and the F1, Masi said:

“I am proud to have worked in partnership for many years with the various FIA member clubs, Formula 1 Group, the competitors, promoters and circuit operators and my colleagues and team internally at the FIA. I will always treasure these lifelong relationships and friendships that I have developed throughout my journey to date. In particular, I am eternally grateful to Herbie Blash and the late Charlie Whiting for identifying me as a future successor in 2018, a role that I was looking forward to shadowing and learning from Charlie for many years prior to his shock passing. I also pass on my sincere appreciation for the support and guidance during my tenure of the former FIA president Jean Todt, Stefano Domenicali, and my dedicated FIA Single Seater team.”

Michael Masi thanked the several people who supported him throughout his career in F1 and the last few months

News of the Australian’s departure from the FIA arrived almost five months after he was dismissed as race director. While several accusations were made against Michael Masi, the former F1 race director maintained a dignified silence. Despite the FIA trying to negotiate with him for another role within the organization, it is understood that the Australian has finally decided to leave motorsport and F1.

Ending his statement with more gratitude, the former race director said:

“I extend my appreciation to the tens of thousands of dedicated volunteers and officials that allow motorsport to happen each and every day around the world, as the safety of the competitors and officials has always remained my highest priority. Thank you to the FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem and his presidential team for their personal support since their appointment and I wish them the best for the future. The personal support of my family, friends, and colleagues globally during this journey and particularly in the last few months can only be described as overwhelming and something that I will forever cherish.”

With F1 having moved on to another season, its race direction has not significantly improved after Masi’s dismissal. Although many have criticized the Australian for his decisions, he is still respected by many drivers, teams, and personnel in the sport.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far