Controversial former F1 race director Michael Masi leaves the FIA

The FIA today released a statement saying that former F1 race director Michael Masi has left the organization and will be moving to Australia. Five months after being dismissed from his job, the Australian has decided to quit the organization after several negotiations for another role.

Announcing the former race director’s departure, the FIA statement said:

“The FIA confirms that Michael Masi has decided to leave the FIA and relocate to Australia to be closer to his family and take on new challenges. He oversaw a three-year period as FIA Formula 1 Race Director and Safety Delegate following the sudden passing of Charlie Whiting in 2019, carrying out the numerous functions he was tasked with in a professional and dedicated manner. The FIA thanks him for his commitment and wishes him the best for the future.”

The latest news of the Australian’s whereabouts was heard when FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem suggested that they were negotiating with him for another role in the organization.

Five months ago, Masi was dismissed from his role as race director and went through public scrutiny after making an error while managing the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP. The organization had even contemplated a potential return for Masi in the sport in another capacity in the race direction role. Their current statement, however, has finally announced his departure and confirmed that the former race director will be relocating to Australia.

Will we finally hear Michael Masi’s side of the story in the Abu Dhabi F1 saga?

Now that Michael Masi has cut the umbilical cord with the FIA, it will be interesting to see if his side of the story sees the light of day. The Australian’s point of view is the only angle in the Abu Dhabi saga that did not make it to the public forum.

Five months after he was dismissed from his role, there was silence from the former F1 race director as his employers tried to negotiate another job for him within the organization. Now with the FIA out of the picture, will this be the moment when the Australian media finally get to hear from their countryman?

Dragged through controversy and put through the wringer during the investigations, many in the sport, including drivers, felt that the treatment towards him was unfair. With the Abu Dhabi saga now history and the world of F1 busy with another championship completing half a calendar, an open mic to Masi might just bring his side of the story into the public domain to close the chapter forever or reopen a new one.

