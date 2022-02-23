"It was harsh" - Red Bull claims Michael Masi's exit wasn't deserved

Red Bull F1 team CEO Christian Horner feels the FIA's decision to replace Michael Masi as the race director was 'harsh'. The Milton Keynes team boss empathised with the Australian, saying that the decision to replace him was taken under pressure.

Commenting on Michael Masi's removal, Horner told Talk Sport that the decision to release the Australian racing director was a tough and brutal one: The Milton Keynes chief added that Masi lacked the resources and support to carry out his duties properly, saying:

“It’s a difficult one. It’s the FIA’s business. I think it is harsh; I think he was in a very difficult position last year. We felt a lot of the decisions went against us last year. When you look at what he has at his disposal in terms of resource, compared to what the teams have, it’s such a massive difference.”

Like Horner, several drivers, personnel and paddock have come out in support of the former race director.

Drivers such as Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo empathised and supported Masi. Many believed the Australian, who stepped into the shoes of the late Charlie Whiting, lacked a support system to aid him with his job.

Red Bull CEO says Michael Masi was sacked under pressure

The Red Bull CEO added that there was too much pressure on the FIA to remove Michael Masi from his post.

Horner welcomed the idea of bringing back Herbie Blash (former deputy race director) as permanent senior advisor and implementing the Virtual Race Control system, which is equivalent to the virtual referee VAR in football. However, the Milton Keynes team boss feels the pressure applied to replace the Australian was incorrect.

Speaking about the changes made by the FIA, Horner said:

“It’s good to hear they are bringing in things like the VAR equivalent and one of the most experienced guys in Herbie Blash. I just think there was so much pressure put on the removal of Michael, and that’s not right. That’s my personal feeling.”

Horner was part of the F1 commission meeting with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in London, where the Abu Dhabi GP investigation was discussed. It is believed Masi was also present at the meeting, along with the team principals, team owners, key F1 management figures and FIA personnel.

