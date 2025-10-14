Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone bamboozled by German GP missing from the 24-race schedule

Bernie Ecclestone says he is baffled that the German Grand Prix is not on F1’s current 24-race calendar. The British businessman pointed straight to money as the reason the race has vanished. He argued that with proper funding, a German round would return and that few inside the sport would oppose the idea.

The German Grand Prix has deep roots. First run in 1926, it became a staple of European motorsport. Hockenheim and the Nürburgring have been the main hosts for decades. The event has not appeared regularly since the late 2010s. A one-off Eifel Grand Prix at the Nürburgring filled a gap during the COVID-affected 2020 season, but a permanent return has not followed.

In an interview with sport.de, Ecclestone shared his confusion about the series’ decision to move on from the country that has produced champions like Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, and Nico Rosberg.

“I often think about it and I don’t understand it,” Ecclestone said (via PlanetF1). “It’s just strange that it’s not being made possible. No one would oppose it, except maybe a few people in Germany itself. It’s just about money. If someone with the right funding were there, it would work.”

The remark has reignited debate about heritage venues and the direction of F1’s global expansion. The governing body balances heritage against revenue. New markets buy dates as promoters bid for limited calendar slots. The result is fewer traditional European rounds and more races in fresh markets.

There is also a sporting case for historic tracks. Drivers and fans still prize circuits with character and risk. Max Verstappen has publicly praised classic layouts and called for historic venues to retain special status. He has recently raced at the Nürburgring and spoken about the Nordschleife’s unique challenge.

However, F1 is looking at new regions like Africa, Argentina, and Portugal, while juggling existing commitments. Track availability, government backing, and promoter budgets shape choices. For Germany, that means uncertainty unless a committed backer steps forward.

F1 2026 venues and the sprint debate

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and officials during a presentation at Monza. Source: Getty

F1’s 2026 planning shows continuity and a few headline changes, and the sport is shifting how weekends are run. The confirmed lineup keeps most existing venues, with a notable switch - Madrid replaces Imola on next year’s calendar. The season structure otherwise begins in Australia and still ends in Abu Dhabi.

The European stretch will begin at Monaco and conclude in Madrid as the Spanish Grand Prix. Barcelona remains on the map, too.

Sprint races are expanding. The 2026 sprint list includes:

Round 2 - China (March 14)

Round 6 - Miami (May 2)

Round 7 - Canada (May 23)

Round 11 - Britain (July 4)

Round 14 - Netherlands (August 22)

Round 18 - Singapore (October 10)

Silverstone has returned after 2021. Canada, the Netherlands, and Singapore shall each host sprint rounds this cycle for the first time. The FIA and F1 have increased sprint events from five to six, and the plan signals intent to raise that number further.

That expansion, however, has been deemed controversial. Teams, drivers, and fans worry that sprint proliferation dilutes the weekend and shifts the competitive balance. Critics say more sprints mean more risk, different tire and setup strategies, and pressure on smaller teams. Some supporters argue that sprints add spectacle and value for fans and broadcasters. Either way, the sprint count is a key factor when promoters weigh the benefit of hosting a round.

