Former F1 supremo on Mick Schumacher: Maybe he has to forget about Formula 1

Bernie Ecclestone, the former CEO of the Formula 1 group, has little hope of Mick Schumacher staying in Formula 1 in the upcoming season. He believes that instead of F1, the German should start looking into other motorsports if he wants to succeed in the world of motor racing.

While Schumacher is not the worst or the slowest driver on the grid, Ecclestone believes that he has a legacy to follow up with, which creates a lot of pressure for him. As he told RTL, he is adamant that Schumacher will have to 'forget' about F1 and concentrate on some other sport.

"Maybe he has to forget Formula 1 and focus on other motorsport series. His name is his biggest burden, but he tries to live up to it as best he can. And that brings him all the problems. That's why: forgotten and in another category."

Mick Schumacher has not been Haas' best driver since his debut with the team in the 2021 season. His maiden season ended with 0 points. However, he has managed to score a few points this season.

While the competitiveness of the car is largely to blame for that, there is another thing that puts Mick Schumacher under pressure: crashes. Schumacher has cost Haas over a million dollars in damage due to his multiple crashes.

Ecclestone believes that due to these reasons, there are chances that he might not be in the sport in 2023.

"I don't think he's there (in 2023). People were disappointed with his performance - whether it was because of him or the team, we don't know. But of course it's difficult to find someone who can put him in a winning team, because that's what he's in at the moment not."

Ecclestone believes the people around Mick Schumacher make a huge difference

Mick Schumacher, as many believe, can be much better if he is under the proper guidance. Having been with Kevin Magnussen this season, there has been a visible improvement in his performance. Ecclestone, too, believes that the people around Schumacher need to have a better outlook toward him.

"If you have people who help you and try to help in a positive way and not criticize, that helps. But maybe people criticized him."

Ecclestone is also steadfast about the fact that Mick Schumacher has to carry his father's legacy. Michael Schumacher is known for his extreme driving skills and for being one of the best drivers in the history of Formula 1. Although Lewis Hamilton has followed him up with the 7-World Championships, it sets a higher benchmark for the young Schumacher in F1.

Poll : 0 votes