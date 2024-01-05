Former F1 supremo and world champion amongst prominent names to feature in Epstein's list

Former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone and several other notable figures from the sport have been recently revealed on Jeffrey Epstein's list. Epstein, the deceased American, was accused of sex trafficking minors in 2019 and was also arrested.

During his time in jail, Epstein took his own life under mysterious circumstances, mainly because guards, who were supposed to check on him every 30 minutes, did not arrive on the night of his death. Even though he was deceased, his documents from a former case looped many other famous faces.

Epstein's list is essentially a court document from a 2015 case filed by Virginia Giuffre against his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, which recently went public and in which many Formula 1 personnel were also mentioned.

The names that came out of the list were those of former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone, Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll, former Renault team owner Flavio Briatore, former driver Eddie Irvine, Pedro Diniz, and world champion Jacques Villeneuve.

Expand Tweet

Although all these figures were mentioned during the 2015 court filings, Epstein's list does not constitute his clients. It is worth mentioning that many individuals unsealed from the lawsuit files are not accused of any wrongdoing. This only means that the aforementioned F1 notables were in the American's circles.

However, the names of Ecclestone, Briatore, and others coming up in Epstein's court documents are quite unsettling since they were involved in other controversies, lawsuits, and frauds in the past.

Other than prominent F1 names, who else is named in Epstein's list?

Apart from several F1 personalities, Jeffrey Epstein's list comprises several other prominent figures in the world. These were not necessarily involved in any crimes with the American sex offender, but they were in his circles.

Expand Tweet

Some other notable figures include Doug Band, a former aide to ex-President Bill Clinton, Yucaipa Companies co-founder Ron Burkle, the journalists Vicky Ward and Sharon Churcher, and Eva Dubin, wife of billionaire Glenn Dubin, former US President Bill Clinton, late pop star Michael Jackson, Britain's King Andrew, magician David Copperfield, Donald Trump, Stephen Hawking, and French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Cameron Diaz, Bruce Willis, and Kevin Spacey.

Recently released court documents disclosed the identities of over 170 acquaintances of Jeffrey Epstein.