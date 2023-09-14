Plot thickens in Felipe Massa's legal case against Lewis Hamilton's 2008 F1 title as Fernando Alonso's former team principal sent notices

Felipe Massa's legal case against the 2008 F1 world championship that Lewis Hamilton won continues to ramp up. The Brazilian's legal team recently sent preservation notices to several teams and personnel that were related to the 2008 F1 Singapore GP crashgate incident, one of which is Renault's former team principal Flavio Briatore.

The preservation notice is a message that urges the preservation of any and all official documentation of an event where the incident happened and that it not be deleted or tampered with in any way.

Expand Tweet

These can include agreements, clauses, renewals, and communication with the FOM and the FIA about the events of the 2008 F1 Singapore GP. It will also include the meeting between the World Motor Sport Council and the Renault team back in September 2009, where the team admitted that several senior members of the team were involved in the crashgate incident.

Apart from Flavio Briatore, Ferrari, Alpine, Renault's 2008 title sponsor ING, F1's chief technical officer Pat Symonds, and FIA sporting director Steve Nielsen have also received the preservation notices from Felipe Massa's legal team. This shows that the former Brazilian F1 driver is adamant and is gradually moving forward with the lawsuit for the 2008 F1 world championship.

Expand Tweet

Back in the 2008 F1 Singapore GP, former Renault driver Nelson Piquet Jr. crashed out of the race. This caused a safety car and somehow allowed his teammate Fernando Alonso to win the race, which heavily affected Felipe Massa, who was originally the favorite to win. This particular race in Singapore became a pivotal point in Massa's chances of winning a world championship as Lewis Hamilton bagged the title by just one more point.

When it was later revealed that Nelson Piquet Jr. was particularly commanded by Renault to crash and bring out the safety car so that the team could orchestrate an Alonso win, Felipe Massa now wants a 15-year-old race to be nullified so that he can get a world championship to his name.

Felipe Massa's legal team believes Lewis Hamilton could support them for the lawsuit due to his interest in F1's integrity

Felipe Massa's lawsuit is against F1 and the FIA for the happenings at the 2008 F1 Singapore GP and how Lewis Hamilton should not have won the title in 2008. Surprisingly enough, one of Massa's legal team members, Bernardo Viana, recently spoke about how the Mercedes driver himself should support Massa's cause since he cares about integrity in F1. Speaking to Reuters, he said:

“He (Lewis Hamilton) is an important ambassador for the sport and has always defended sporting integrity. He is an honorary Brazilian citizen and very well-liked by Brazilians, so I hope he will support us. We have absolutely nothing against Hamilton.”

Of course, there is almost no chance that Lewis Hamilton will support a lawsuit that could potentially take away his very first F1 world championship.