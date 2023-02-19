Former F1 driver turned pundit Jenson Button recently revealed his favorite livery from the current crop of cars on the grid in 2023.

The Briton won the 2009 F1 world title with Brawn GP, which would go on to become the Mercedes AMG F1 team. The 43-year-old believes that the Silver Arrows have the best-looking car on the grid for the 2023 season.

While speaking on Sky Sports following the livery launch of all ten cars that will be on the grid this season, Jenson Button was gushing over the Mercedes paint job, which has gone back to black with teal accents after a year in silver. He said:

"It's strange about Mercedes because the car, I would say it's beautiful. It's the most beautiful car, I would say the Mercedes."

Button also commented on the Silver Arrows' choice to persist with their minimal sidepod design, which dominated the conversation around the tempestuous W13. He added:

"They might possibly be changing the sidepods. Surprised they didn't do that over the winter rather than into the season, but they obviously believe in the style they have for the first few races."

Mercedes claimed 17 podiums in total in 2022 with their sidepod design. However, they only had one win and one pole position to show for all the hard work that went into the development of the W13 at the start of a new era in F1.

It remains to be seen if they will have better luck this time around with the W14.

Jenson Button anticipating a three-way fight at the front of the F1 grid in 2023

Jenson Button has also admitted that he is eagerly looking forward to a three-way battle for supremacy at the front of the F1 grid.

Red Bull were the dominant force last year, winning both championships at a canter, while Ferrari started the year strong before tailing off with a myriad of issues. Mercedes improved as the season progressed and came close to usurping the Prancing Horse towards the end of the season.

When Button was asked to weigh in on Red Bull and Ferrari's chances in the forthcoming F1 season, he said:

"The Red Bull is the only one we haven't seen realistically, it was obviously last year's car, but Red Bull always come out with a good car. I think they'll be competitive. The Ferrari looks nice. It looks like they've worked on areas where they were weak and they've taken some risks in other areas. The car looks good."

The Briton added:

"I look forward to that fight at the front, we all hope for that three manufacturers at the front fighting for the championship don't we, three teams – and I think we will get that at some point this season."

We will learn more about the performance capabilities of all cars on the grid in a week's time as the pre-season testing shakedown commences in Sakhir.

