Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt's wife awarded Medal of Freedom by US President Joe Biden

Former Ferrari team boss Jean Todt's wife, Michelle Yeoh, recently received a Medal of Freedom from the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Jean Todt's wife, Michelle Yeoh is a Malaysian actress. She started her acting career in Hong Kong and rose to fame between the 1980s and 1990s. Initially, she acted in several Chinese films like Yes, Madam, Police Story 3: Supercop, Tai Chi Master, etc., before moving to Hollywood.

In the United States, she worked in the famous James Bond film, Tomorrow Never Dies in 1997, from which she gained international recognition. She was also part of other films like The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, Kung Fu Panda 2, The Lady, etc.

In 2023, Yeoh became the first Asian descendant to win the Best Actress award from the Academy for her excellent performance in the film, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

On May 3, 2024, Michelle Yeoh received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden, for enriching American culture and breaking stereotype boundaries.

Yeoh's husband, Jean Todt, proudly posted a picture of Yeoh receiving the medal from the US President on his official X account.

"So proud of my wife Michelle awarded Medal of Freedom by President Biden!" the former Ferrari boss wrote.

Former Ferrari honcho confirmed his marriage after "other son" Felipe Massa spilled the beans on social media

Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt humorously confirmed his marriage to Michelle Yeoh after addressing how former F1 driver Felipe Massa accidentally revealed it.

After 19 years since Jean Todt proposed to Michelle Yeoh, the couple finally tied the knot on July 27, 2023. Todt invited several of his close friends from F1 and other walks of life. This included former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa, who took several pictures with the newlywed couple.

However, he accidentally revealed their marriage on social media by posting those pictures on his official Instagram account. Responding to this, Jean Todt humorously took to X and fondly addressed Massa as his other son and how he revealed the marriage.

"Now that my other son @MassaFelipe19 has « discreetly » spread the good news, I can happily confirm the union with the Love of my life, Michelle," Todt wrote.

Jean Todt met Michelle Yeoh in Shanghai all the way back in 2004 at a publicity event for Ferrari. They instantly clicked with each other and got engaged in July 2004. However, the couple decided not to tie the knot for almost two decades.