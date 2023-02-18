Former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto dismisses his role in developing the SF-23: "A driver makes the difference"

Mattia Binotto, the former team principal of Scuderia Ferrari, recently spoke about SF-23, the team's challenger for the 2023 season. Though he resigned from the team much before SF-23 was unveiled, it was planned and developed over the past season and his contributions towards its development was evident.

However, the Italian denied his involvement. He didn't do so directly, but by saying that Formula 1 is a sport not about any individual, but about the team, and that SF-23 is not his creation, but the team's. CorrieredelloSport.it quoted him saying:

"In Formula 1 we don't talk about the individual, but about the complete group. This is a car that was designed last year, in which I was with them, but it's not my car, it's the Ferrari car."

Mattia Binotto announced his resignation from Ferrari after the team endured yet another disappointing season despite having a very competitive car. Their drivers had the upper hand in the championship in the initial stages of the season.

However, as the season unfolded, the Scuderia fell down the standings, ultimately losing both the driver's and the constructor's championship to Red Bull. While the car was not particularly to blame for the loss, it is understood that strategic decisions and poor development caused them to lose.

Former Ferrari boss highlights a driver's significance in winning

Mattia Binotto feels that a highly competitive car is required to win a race or a championship. However, along with that, he also feels that a talented driver is also extremely important. He stated that the difference of at least two-tenths of a second exists because of the driver, hence, a good driver with a calm mindset is critical. He said:

"To win, you always need to have the best car. The driver makes the difference for the last two tenths on the track."

Binotto also stated that a driver with a good mindset also helps the team develop further, ultimately achieving what they desire.

"He makes the difference for talent, driving ability and mentality. Because a driver must have that charisma who pushes the whole team to continue to improve."

Ferrari will be looking to get back to winning ways in the 2023 season. Since Charles Leclerc had an excellent fight for the title, at least in the initial stages of the season, there is hope that he might be able to do it again.

At the same time, the team's new principal Fred Vasseur has declared that the team is going to give both drivers equal opportunities, so it could turn out to be an equally good season for Carlos Sainz.

