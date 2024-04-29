Former Ferrari boss pinpoints one thing Lewis Hamilton will need to do when he joins the team in 2025

Former Ferrari team boss and current F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently talked about Lewis Hamilton's explosive move to Ferrari in 2025 and what the seven-time world champion needs to understand.

When Ferrari announced that Lewis Hamilton would be joining them in 2025, it took the entire F1 space by storm. The Brit enjoyed massive success with Mercedes and had a deep bond with the team. However, the team's recent dip in performance after 2022 was partially the reason why Hamilton decided to part ways and join the Italian giants.

Ferrari, on the other hand, had approached Hamilton several times in the past but were unable to convince him as the Brit was dominating the sport with Mercedes. After the move was announced, several reports stated that Ferrari president, John Elkann himself was heavily involved in convincing Hamilton to join the Prancing Horse outfit.

After 12 years of immense success, he would part ways with Mercedes at the end of the 2024 F1 season and drive alongside Charles Leclerc in Ferrari.

Speaking to Sky F1, Stefano Domenicali stated that Lewis Hamilton needs to understand the culture and mentality of Italy once he joins Ferrari. He felt that the Mercedes star would also be interested in understanding it.

“Lewis needs to understand the mentality of Maranello and Italy and I'm sure that he's totally curious to understand that,” Domenicali said (via RacingNews365).

The F1 CEO also went on to highlight the amount of attention Hamilton will receive once he joins the Scarlet team.

“On the other hand, when there is such an incredible personality coming into the team and in Ferrari, there will be a lot of focus on him,” he added.

Lewis Hamilton on the pull Ferrari has in Italy and their recent title drought

After his move to Ferrari was confirmed, Lewis Hamilton talked about the loyalty of the Tifosi and also touched on the team's recent struggles.

Speaking to F1.com, Hamilton said how overwhelming it feels to see the Tifosi during the Italian GP. He also talked about how since Ferrari had not clinched a driver's title since 2007, he saw winning a title with the team as a massive challenge.

"You go to the Italian Grand Prix and you see the sea of red Ferrari fans and you can only stand in awe of that. It’s a team that’s not had huge success recently, since 2007, and I saw it as a huge challenge," Hamilton said.

Lewis Hamilton signed a multi-year deal with the team, details of which are still unknown.