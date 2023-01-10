Create

Former Ferrari driver believes Max Verstappen & Red Bull were "supreme" after dominating 2022 season

By Pratik Joshi
Modified Jan 10, 2023 08:54 PM IST
F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi
Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 performs a celebratory donut during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 20, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Former Ferrari driver René Arnoux praised Max Verstappen for his dominant performance in the 2022 Formula 1 season. Verstappen finished 146 points ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, despite retiring from two of the first three races of the season.

The Dutch driver won his second consecutive title and guided Red Bull to their first Constructors' Championship since 2013.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arnoux said:

"Verstappen and Red Bull were supreme. Several times, like at Zandvoort for example, he slaughtered everyone in the race."

Verstappen's pace was relentless throughout the season as he collected a record-breaking 15 race victories, clinching the championship with four races to spare. Arnoux, who had seven-race wins in his career, praised Verstappen and the Red Bull team for their brilliant performances.

2022 F1 Japanese GP Race startCharles Leclerc VS Max Verstappen #f1 #f1jp #JapaneseGP #charlesleclerc #leclerc #scuderiaferrari #ferrari #maxverstappen #verstappen #redbullracing #Redbull #suzukacircuit https://t.co/GMa92bpdBS

He specifically noted Verstappen's ability to execute overtakes to perfection, such as at the Japanese Grand Prix, where he executed a pass in the rain flawlessly. Arnoux also added that Verstappen had the ability to brake later than anyone else, which made him stand out from the rest of the field. Arnoux said:

"What he did there, he executed an overtake outside in the rain to perfection. When it is asked of him, he can brake later than anyone else."

Charles Leclerc came close but Max Verstappen is still better, according to Arnoux

While Arnoux acknowledged that Charles Leclerc came close to matching Max Verstappen's level of skill and performance, he believes that the Dutchman has "that little bit more."

The Frenchman said:

"In my eyes, Charles Leclerc comes close to him, but Verstappen still has that little bit more."
Max Verstappen’s performance over the years 🙌🏻 On the rise 📈#F1 #MaxVerstappen https://t.co/nLMavP0yoL

The 2022 season marked Max Verstappen's second world title and Red Bull's fifth Constructors' championship. Verstappen has been performing consistently in recent seasons and 2022 solidified his status as one of the best drivers in the sport.

The Dutchman has made a name for himself with his aggressive driving style and his ability to push the limits, which has made him a fan favorite. It's clear that Verstappen is one of the top drivers in the sport, and he'll likely be a force to be reckoned with in the coming years.

Charles Leclerc also had a strong showing during the start of the year, winning two of the three opening races. Ferrari could have put up a championship fight if not for their technical difficulties and disappointing strategic mistakes. The Scuderia will look to mount a sustained title challenge this upcoming season.

Quick Links

Edited by Arshit Garg
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...