Former Ferrari driver outlines the one factor that could tarnish Frederic Vasseur's tenure at Maranello

After former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto resigned from his post at the end of the 2022 F1 season, Frederic Vasseur will have the challenging but thrilling challenge of bringing the Italian team back to the top.

The French manager had been in charge of the Alfa Romeo/Sauber team for the previous six months, following a brief stint as team principal with Renault. Vasseur's pre-F1 achievements included finding the successful ART team as well as establishing Spark Racing Technology - the company responsible for building the Formula E chassis.

Despite the fact that Fred Vasseur came to Maranello with a significant motorsport history, the French manager is now preparing for one of F1's most challenging, scrutinized, and high-pressure rules.

Former Scuderia driver Felipe Massa believes Vasseur must have a proper relationship with Ferrari, but he does not believe the Frenchman will have the luxury of time on his side. Massa said:

“It will be important [for Fred] to build good relationships with all areas of the team and the top management. What’s playing against him is time, because the Maranello team hasn’t won the title for so many years and there’s enormous pressure on them."

He then added:

“Everyone who has worked with him speaks well of him, he has had so much success in motorsport and has great experience in team management. But being in charge of Ferrari is completely different, in that sense it is a big change for Fred as well.”

Frederic Vasseur is the first non-Italian to run the Italian team since compatriot Jean Todt's departure 16 years ago. Jean Todt oversaw Scuderia Ferrari's highly successful period of F1 victories and championship attempts during Michael Schumacher's career from 1996 onwards.

Ferrari launches its 2023 challenger SF-23 in Maranello, fans react

Ferrari launched their 2023 F1 car, the SF-23, in front of 500 Tifosi fans during a stunning presentation ceremony at their Maranello headquarters.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans all over the world:

" A WORK OF ART "

"This is art"

"Beautiful"

"I LOVE IT"

The unveiling of the Scuderia is the eighth Formula 1 car reveal of the year, with Mercedes launching their car tomorrow (February 15) and Alpine on Thursday (February 16).

Vasseur was there at the unveiling along with drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, as the car design was presented before the SF-23 was driven around the Circuit in Fiorano by Leclerc and then Sainz.

