Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa recently opened up about how Fernando Alonso was the most difficult teammate to race against. Both were together in Ferrari from 2010 to 2013. Though neither of them were able to win world titles with the Italian team, the Spaniard was always ahead of Massa.

In an exclusive interview with SwiatWyscigow.pl, Massa was asked whether Alonso was the most difficult teammate he ever had. To which the former F1 driver agreed and went into detail about how Alonso's command over the team worked against him, saying:

"Yes definitely. First of all, he was an amazing driver. It cannot be denied. Still, working in a team with him was difficult. At the same time, the team was divided. Ultimately, it wasn't good for the team's performance. Also from my perspective, I didn't have the strength to make the band listen to me. It was quite difficult. Either way, there was also a lot of experience to gain."

Although Felipe Massa was unable to make his voice heard at Ferrari, he still cherishes his time with the team, as he gained a lot of experience. Moreover, he appreciates Fernando Alonso for being a brilliant driver as well.

Fernando Alonso declares that he will continue racing after F1

As of now, Fernando Alonso is the oldest driver in the F1 paddock. He is 41 years old and is still able to compete at the highest level. However, many people, including the Spaniard himself, know that he won't be able to continue in F1 for long.

Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, Fernando Alonso expressed his passion for racing and how he does not have any other plans in his life. He admits that he will shift to another racing series, like the Dakar Rally, and keep racing for as long as he can. The Spaniard said:

"Stop completely? I never thought of that. I don't have a plan B. I've been a racer all my life and I'm only good at it because I haven't learned anything else. My life has always been dedicated to motorsport. And what I do best in this sport is driving."

He further added:

"If one day I have to retire from Formula 1, I will do other races. A victory at the Dakar would still be a challenge. Because nobody has done it in this combination before. But sitting around at home scares me."

Fernando Alonso won the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship with Toyota Gazoo Racing in 2018 and 2019 respectively after briefly leaving F1. He also took part in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the IndyCar Series before rejoining F1 with Alpine. This shows how dedicated the Spaniard is to racing of any kind.

