Former Ferrari F1 winner wins big in NASCAR Brasil Series

Rubens Barrichello (Brazilian), who competed in F1 from 1993 - 2011 with various teams, including Ferrari, has won the 2025 NASCAR Brasil Series. The 53-year-old has done it in his first attempt.The 2025 NASCAR Brasil Series is the third season of NASCAR Brasil after the rebrand of the 'Sprint Race' Series. It consists of 9 rounds and finishes on December 7 at Autodromo Jose carlos Pace, São Paulo. Additionally, it is one of NASCAR's four international Series alongside the Canada Series, Mexico Series, and the Euro Series.Rubens Barrichello's victory in the recent Round 6 at the Autódromo Velo Città (23-24 August) was his fourth victory this year (180 points). He finished ahead of Thiago Camilo (152 points) and Galid Osman/Victor Genz (138 points each) in the standings, driving the #91 Ford Mustang for Full Time Sports.In line with his sensational triumph at the age of 53, the former Ferrari driver added the following:&quot;Everyone knows how much I love this competition and how fierce I am. I feel sorry for Thiago, but there was nothing I could do. I was already coming around the outside, saw his engine failing, and ended up going around the inside.&quot; Via Motorsport.&quot;We're friends off the track, but when we close the visors, we fight for our ideals. In the end, the car handled well, and even with Cacá (Bueno, Chevrolet Camaro #0, Team RC) coming strong, I took the win. My heart is in my mouth and I'm very happy.&quot;In Formula 1, Rubens Barrichello secured 322 race starts and managed to secure 11 victories, 68 podiums, and 14 pole positions.Rubens Barrichello on Lewis Hamilton's 2025 woes at FerrariF1 Grand Prix Of Hungary - Source: GettyWhile Rubens Barrichello is on cloud 9 following his championship triumph in the NASCAR Brasil Series, quite recently, he took the time to talk about the seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton's 2025 woes at Ferrari.The 2025 F1 season is 14 rounds down, and Lewis Hamilton has yet to amass a podium or win in a full-fledged race. As things stand, he is in sixth place in the drivers' standings with only 109 points. His Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc is in fifth with 151 points.In line with Hamilton's troubles, Barrichello feels that Hamilton has not forgotten how to drive. Via an interaction with Mirror, the latter added:&quot;He is a super driver that deserves everything that he has conquered in the past. It is not now that he has forgotten how to drive.&quot;Ferrari has, over the years, had some absolute top drivers, with the former racer Barrichello and current driver Lewis Hamilton being among them.The upcoming second half of the 2025 F1 season will be important for Hamilton to get his confidence back up in the SF-25.