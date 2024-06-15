Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner under attack as the 6x race winner refuses to appear on the broadcast with him

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher claimed that he would not appear alongside former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner due to the latter's continuous criticism of his nephew, Mick Schumacher. Steiner has not been shy in criticizing the young German driver and speaking about their two-year partnership in 2021 and 2022.

Mick, son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, had a short stint with the Haas F1 and was dropped by Guenther Steiner in favor of returning Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 season.

Recently, the Italian-American team boss advised the Alpine F1 team to go for someone faster instead of Schumacher, who is a part of their WEC squad, to replace departing Esteban Ocon for the 2025 season.

The comments did not sit well with Ralf Schumacher, who claimed that he would not broadcast alongside Guenther Steiner for RTL. He said to F1-Insider (via PlanetF1):

Trending

“The unspeakable topic. Our good friend Guenther Steiner: I don’t understand these senseless sideswiped. I’m slowly getting the feeling that he wants to prevent it. What would happen if Mick performed well in a possible return to Formula 1 – then Steiner would not be in a good light.”

“RTL knows my opinion, and so does Mr Steiner. There will be no more joint appearances in front of the camera. In Bahrain I still subordinated myself to the common cause, but now that is no longer possible. I am consistent in this regard.”

Former F1 driver gives his sage advice to Guenther Steiner after his recent comments

Former F1 driver Timo Glock agreed with Ralf Schumacher and stated that Steiner should have focused on getting 'his house in order' instead of his constant jibes towards the young German driver.

Speaking with Formel1, Glock said:

“One should stop kicking him again and again. What is the point of it? He should clean up his own backyard. When you look at Guenther Steiner’s record as team boss, you can doubt it, you have to doubt it."

"Because at the moment the Haas team is doing a very, very good job without him. These are all things, what’s the point?"

He further advised the former F1 team boss to "act a bit more cleverly" but later remarked that it was "typical Guenther Steiner."

The former Haas team boss has been an active part of the media since he departed from the American team at the beginning of the season. He has appeared in several publications and podcasts, giving his take on the sport.

Mick Schumacher has been the reserve driver for the Mercedes F1 team for the past two seasons and will also take part in the iconic Le Mans 24-hour race as part of the Alpine WEC team. His success in the championship could open doors for an F1 comeback with the Enstone-based team next year.