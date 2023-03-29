Former Lewis Hamilton confidante urges other drivers to fill the ‘void’ created by Sebastian Vettel

Former McLaren communications director Matt Bishop has urged other drivers to fill the 'void' created by Sebastian Vettel. The Briton believes Vettel and Lewis Hamilton shared a symbiotic relationship in the sport with regard to social and political issues.

Vettel, a four-time world champion, was F1's voice of reason on multiple occasions. He was outspoken about LGBTQ+ rights, climate action, and diversity within the sport, making him one of the sport's biggest off-track heroes.

Bishop lauded the natural synergy between Hamilton and Vettel, especially regarding social and political matters.

The Briton hopes other drivers can fill Vettel's shoes and form their own alliances off-track. Speaking about the matter to Sky Sports News, Bishop said:

"I think they both [Vettel and Hamilton] as someone who 'gets it' in the same way. I am not trying to criticise any of the other drivers, by the way. I have worked with many of them. Takes all sorts to make a world. But I suppose I would like some of the other drivers to consider whether they could perhaps fill the void that Sebastian has vacated or created. Because as you say, Lewis is a tiny bit on his own now."

Sebastian Vettel 'very happy' for Aston Martin's success in Bahrain

"Tempted? Yes, 100%. But we didn’t do it, because we have such a high respect for Sebastian and his decision that he made at the time."



Mikey Brown, a mechanic for Aston Martin, has stated that Sebastian Vettel contacted him to convey his delight regarding the team's strong performance in the 2023 season so far.

The team, headquartered in Silverstone, caused a stir by securing a podium finish with Fernando Alonso in Bahrain's season opener. Following an illustrious career spanning almost 15 years, Vettel retired from the sport after the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso took over his position and made a stunning debut by setting the track alight at Sakhir.

Brown stated that the four-time world champion congratulated the team after Sunday's race. In an interview with PitStop, he stated:

"Seb got on well with everyone in the team, not just me. He sent me a message on Sunday after the race and was very happy for us. Getting this podium was not a product of luck in my humble opinion. It was a deserved podium. We were able to catch Mercedes and Ferrari and pass them on track. Okay, Leclerc dropped out, but it was still a solid podium."

Sebastian Vettel has no public plans of returning to the sport just yet. However, fans hope that Aston Martin's recent form incites the German to make a comeback sometime in the future.

