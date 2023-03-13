Sebastian Vettel 'very happy' for Aston Martin's success in Bahrain

Aston Martin mechanic Mikey Brown claims that Sebastian Vettel reached out to him to express happiness over the team's success in 2023 so far. The Silverstone-based team shocked the world, with Fernando Alonso appearing on the podium in Bahrain's season opener.

Lando Norris Fans @Norrislandofans



I CAN’T @LandoNorris Seb’s helmet message to Lando: “To Lando, crazy to think of our first meeting back then. So happy you’ve found your way, keep pushing the limits and keep your smiles. Seb”I CAN’T Seb’s helmet message to Lando: “To Lando, crazy to think of our first meeting back then. So happy you’ve found your way, keep pushing the limits and keep your smiles. Seb”I CAN’T 😭❤️ @LandoNorris https://t.co/ySZvYXspmW

After nearly 15 successful years in the game, Vettel retired from the sport at the end of the 2022 season. He was then replaced by two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, who set the track in Sakhir ablaze in the first race of the season.

Brown reported that the four-time world champion congratulated the team after Sunday's race. In an interview with PitStop, he stated:

"Seb got on well with everyone in the team, not just me. He sent me a message on Sunday after the race and was very happy for us. Getting this podium was not a product of luck in my humble opinion. It was a deserved podium. We were able to catch Mercedes and Ferrari and pass them on track. Okay, Leclerc dropped out, but it was still a solid podium."

Sebastian Vettel has no public plans of returning to the sport just yet. However, fans hope that Aston Martin's recent form incites the German to make a comeback sometime in the future.

Sebastian Vettel has all the qualities to become a team principal, claims Christian Horner

Sebastian Vettel Updates @ocsebvettel



#SV5 #Vettel #Seb5 Mikey Brown on Sebastian Vettel: “He is so personal and he got on very well with everyone not just me. He texted me after the race, he didn’t have to do it but he said how happy he is for us. He’s happy he’s at home doing what he wanted to do with his kids” Mikey Brown on Sebastian Vettel: “He is so personal and he got on very well with everyone not just me. He texted me after the race, he didn’t have to do it but he said how happy he is for us. He’s happy he’s at home doing what he wanted to do with his kids”#SV5 #Vettel #Seb5 https://t.co/UiLxrYyGDa

According to Christian Horner, the team principal of Red Bull, Sebastian Vettel possesses all of the necessary qualities to become a team principal himself. Vettel, a well-known German Formula 1 driver, retired from the sport in 2022 after securing four world titles during his career.

Horner, who worked with Vettel during their time together at Red Bull, expressed his familiarity with the driver and acknowledged his potential to be a team principal if he decides to pursue that path in the future.

Horner further mentioned that Vettel is exceptional in any role that he takes on, and that his abilities could easily translate into being a competent team boss. In conversation with Formula 1.com, Horner provided his thoughts on Vettel:

"He's a great people person. He understands the value of people and the contribution that they make to success. And I think he's turned into somewhat of a driver counselor in the last couple of years as well. So, it really depends on what he wishes to apply himself to. He's one of those guys that's annoyingly good at anything he chooses to do. So I'm sure if he chose that path, he would be very good at it.”

Sebastian Vettel will go down as one of the sport's greatest drivers. He has cemented his place in the Hall of Fame not only with his four world titles, but his reputation off the track as well.

Poll : 0 votes