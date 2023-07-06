Former McLaren driver feels Max Verstappen winning 'all the races' would 'shut everybody up'

Former McLaren driver Juan Pablo Montoya claims that Max Verstappen will answer all his critics by winning all the races in 2023.

The Red Bull driver has been on a winning spree since the Azerbaijan GP, the last time he finished second in a race, and has won five races in a row and seven races of the nine completed this season.

According to the Columbian, the task of winning all remaining races is not out of the question for the reigning double world champion. While previewing the British GP to VegasInsider, Montoya said about Max Verstappen:

“I think we have to say that Max Verstappen is going to win. I think it would be amazing if he is going to win all the races and it would shut everybody up and that would be pretty cool.”

Montoya also predicted his former team McLaren to emerge as a dark horse in Silverstone and added:

"McLaren surprised me by how strong they were at the Red Bull ring. Ferrari as well. They were better than expected so it wouldn't surprise me to see a Ferrari or McLaren doing well. McLaren is the dark horse for Silverstone. The McLarens after what they showed they can do, they might run good or they underperform completely."

F1 pundit agrees that Max Verstappen 'revenge fouled' Lewis Hamilton

Sky Sports pundit Naomi Schiff stated that she agreed with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff's comments that Max Verstappen 'revenge fouled' Lewis Hamilton by blocking him in SQ1.

Schiff said, as per Sky Sports:

“It’s quite clear that that’s exactly what it was. You can see his frustration, from what we heard, apparently, Max was saying that he didn’t think that lap he’d just completed, that he felt he was impeded by Lewis in, would have been enough to get him through, so he decided he wanted to start another lap and that’s why he impeded him in Turn 1."

Mentioning how drivers make silly decisions when they are frustrated, Schiff added:

“So if we choose to believe that, my concern is on the exit of Turn 1 on the run-up to Turn 2, he very clearly blocks him there as well, and I don’t understand why he’s done that."

"Drivers sometimes, really frustrated helmets on, and they make silly decisions, but it’s just unfortunate for Lewis because, for him, it was not an intentional move from him. Of course, he impeded Max by being there, but Max was clearly a lot more intentional about what he was doing.”

It will be interesting to see if Max Verstappen or Red Bull make any comments regarding the incident at Silverstone.

Poll : 0 votes