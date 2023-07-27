Former Mercedes driver rubbishes suggestions that Red Bull has made F1 more predictable than it was in the Turbo hybrid era

Former Mercedes F1 driver Nico Rosberg recently analyzed how his former team's dominance is different from Red Bull's current supremacy. Both teams have clearly dominated in the Hybrid era, winning several world championships. While the Silver Arrows ruled supreme for eight long years, Red Bull has recently started dominating with Max Verstappen.

While attending the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Nico Rosberg was asked about the difference between the two teams and their dominance. In reply, he explained how Mercedes and Red Bull's dominance is quite equal.

The only time other teams had a chance to win was when both Rosberg and his former Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other or when there was some reliability issue.

"I don't really know what the difference was, because we were just as dominant as Red Bull is now. I mean, we're getting all the pole positions and all the race wins. It was just when we were messing up and having some crashes between the two of us [Hamilton and Rosberg] or reliability concerns," Rosberg said.

Nico Rosberg went on to explain how the reliability issue was quite a major concern back in the early days of the hybrid power unit era, simply because the engines were not as robust and optimized. Apart from that, the former Mercedes driver was unable to pinpoint any other differences.

"Because it was the first, it was the beginning of the hybrid era, so at the time there were more reliability concerns in the cars and in the powertrains. I think probably that's the only difference, really just more reliability struggle at the time; if not, it's very similar," he added.

Christian Horner believes Red Bull cannot dominate as long as Mercedes

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently spoke about how car concepts from different teams have started to converge and how the Austrian-British outfit cannot dominate for another seven years, something Mercedes were able to achieve.

This is mainly because of the new technical regulations, which are working towards equalling the pecking order and promoting closer racing in F1.

Horner told the media after the British GP (via motorsport.com):

"One thing that we know from this sport is that things will converge. You can already see it starting to happen, and the most important thing to have convergence is to have stability. Stability of regulations will bring all of the teams much closer together. You can see this is already starting to happen. It’s not going to be another seven years of domination."

As of now, Red Bull is comfortably leading the constructors championship with 452 points, while Mercedes is second with 223 points.