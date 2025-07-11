Former Red Bull driver shares tribute for Christian Horner after the latter departs the team

Ex-Red Bull driver Vitantonio Liuzzi shared a tribute to his former team boss, Christian Horner. Liuzzi's post on social media came after Red Bull sacked the Brit from the team principal's role with immediate effect on Wednesday, July 9.

Ad

Liuzzi raced in Formula 1 from 2005 to 2011 and represented multiple teams, such as Red Bull, Toro Rosso, Force India, and HRT. The former Italian driver entered the F1 scene with Red Bull in 2005, the same year it was formed after being rebranded from Jaguar.

He joined the Austrian team as a test driver, even though many anticipated that he would be David Coulthard's teammate. After Red Bull chose Christian Klien, Liuzzi was left as the test driver. This was the time he worked with Horner, who also joined the team as a team principal.

Ad

Trending

Reflecting on his time with Christian Horner, Vitantonio Liuzzi dropped a hearty note on Instagram. Sharing a picture of them, he wrote:

"2 Amazing Decades of Incredible Achievements like Not many others in History. Still Many others to comes. Super Proud to have worked with You and Start Together our F1 Journey With @redbullracing in #2005. Good Luck for your next Journey Sure it'll be another Amazing one."

Ad

Ad

After a full season as a test driver at Red Bull, Liuzzi became a full-time driver at Toro Rosso in 2006, which was rebranded from Minardi that year. He remained in F1 until 2011 and joined Force India and HRT after leaving Toro Rosso.

Christian Horner shared his thoughts after Red Bull dismissal

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner - Source: Getty

Christian Horner let his feelings be known after Red Bull sacked him following the British GP. Speaking to his team for one last time in charge at Milton Keynes, the British boss said:

Ad

"Yesterday I was informed by Red Bull that, operationally, I will no longer be involved with the business or the team moving forward from after this gathering. I will still remain employed by the company, but operationally, the baton will be handed over."

"And that obviously came as a shock to myself, but what I've had time to do is to reflect over the last 12 hours or so. And I wanted to stand in front of all of you to break this news and just express my gratitude to each and every single member of the team that has given so much during the last 20 and a half years that I've been here," he added.

The Milton Keynes-based team appointed Laurent Mekies as its team principal. Mekies worked as the Racing Bulls' boss earlier, who was succeeded by Alan Permane.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More